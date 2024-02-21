Canadian securities regulators warn registrants about impersonation scam

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is warning registrants of an email impersonating CSA Chair and Chair and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission, Stan Magidson. The emails are believed to be malicious "spear phishing" attempts by unknown individuals who are trying to obtain personal information or confidential business information.

The CSA is monitoring this matter. The spear phishing attempts are from outside parties. No CSA system was breached.

The CSA strongly urges anyone receiving an email from the CSA to consider the following:

Is the message from a real, consistent and verifiable email address?

Is the message from someone you know who works at the CSA or one of its member organizations?

Were you expecting this email?

If you have clicked on a link, or opened an attachment, it is important that you take immediate steps to change your email password.

Should you receive a suspicious email claiming to be from the CSA please contact us at [email protected].

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

