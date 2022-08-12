Canadian securities regulators to host roundtable on the proposed Derivatives Business Conduct Rule

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today announced it will host a virtual roundtable on the proposed derivatives business conduct rule, the CSA's next step towards modernizing the regulatory framework for the OTC derivatives market in Canada. The roundtable will be held on September 28, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET.

Expert panels will explore a number of regulatory, implementation and compliance issues related to the CSA's plan to adopt a final rule in the upcoming year. The CSA will also provide a status update on other OTC derivatives rules.

The roundtable panellists are:

Industry Panel

Gregory Aronson , Senior Counsel, Derivatives, TD Bank Group

, Senior Counsel, Derivatives, TD Bank Group Élodie Fleury, Managing Director, Regulatory Change Management, Business Transformation and Governance – Financial Markets, National Bank of Canada

Melissa Ghislanzoni, General Counsel, Portfolio Management Association of Canada

Emily O'Donohue , Director and Associate General Counsel, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

Regulatory Panel

Alison Beer , Senior Legal Counsel, Derivatives, Ontario Securities Commission

, Senior Legal Counsel, Derivatives, Ontario Securities Commission Michael Brady , Deputy Director, British Columbia Securities Commission

, Deputy Director, British Columbia Securities Commission Janice Cherniak , Senior Legal Counsel, Alberta Securities Commission

, Senior Legal Counsel, Alberta Securities Commission Debra Foubert , Director, Compliance and Registrant Regulation Branch, Ontario Securities Commission

, Director, Compliance and Registrant Regulation Branch, Ontario Securities Commission Tammy Wong , Associate Director, OTC Derivatives, National Futures Association

The panels will be moderated by Kevin Fine, Director, Derivatives, Ontario Securities Commission, and Dominique Martin, Director, Oversight of Trading Activities, Autorité des marchés financiers. Attendees will have an opportunity to direct questions to the panels.

To register please click here. A preliminary agenda can be viewed here.

