Canadian securities regulators publish latest Investor Education activities

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - To kick off Investor Education month in October, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published Investor Education in Canada 2019, its annual activity report that highlights CSA investor education and outreach initiatives.

The CSA is also launching two national CSA digital educational campaigns for Investor Education month. The first encourages Canadians to use the mobile-friendly National Registration Search to ensure the person offering them investments is properly registered to sell securities. The second campaign highlights the importance of understanding fees paid on investments.

"Securities regulators are giving Canadians important information to make informed investing decisions and are working towards improving the investor experience," said Louis Morisset, CSA Chair and President and CEO of the Autorité des marchés financiers. "Investor education and protection are key CSA priorities. This report summarizes the comprehensive approach we're taking to educate and connect with Canadians and reflects the strong collaboration among CSA members."

The annual activity report highlights several successful CSA initiatives including investor education campaigns on exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrency awareness.

Investor Education in Canada 2019 is available in English and French.

The CSA also supports World Investor Week (WIW), an initiative of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), which takes place September 30 to October 6, 2019. A list of participating jurisdictions can be found on the WIW website.

The CSA's latest investor education updates are available by following @CSA_News on Twitter and @CSA.ACVM on Facebook, or visiting the CSA's website, securities-administrators.ca.

Additional investor education resources can be found on provincial and territorial securities regulators' websites:

British Columbia Securities Commission

www.investright.org

www.bcsc.bc.ca

Alberta Securities Commission

Checkfirst.ca

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

https://fcaa.gov.sk.ca/consumers-investors-pension-plan-members/investors

Manitoba Securities Commission

Moneysmartmanitoba.ca



Ontario Securities Commission

GetSmarterAboutMoney.ca

InvestorOffice.ca

Autorité des marches financiers (Québec)

Talking money in class! contest

Finances: Avoid the Traps!

Tes affaires!

The New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission (FCNB)

fcnb.ca/investing-basics.html

fr.fcnb.ca/ABC-placements.html

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

nssc.novascotia.ca

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

