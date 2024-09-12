Canadian securities regulators publish Derivatives Business Conduct Rule FAQs

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published CSA Staff Notice 93-302 Frequently Asked Questions about National Instrument 93-101 Derivatives: Business Conduct (the FAQs) to address frequently asked questions from derivatives market participants related to National Instrument 93-101 Derivatives: Business Conduct (NI 93-101), which comes into force on September 28, 2024.

The purpose of the FAQs is to provide clarity about how certain requirements under NI 93-101 should be implemented, while preserving flexibility to the extent possible for derivatives firms to operationalize these requirements in the context of their particular business frameworks. The list of FAQs may be updated from time to time, and will be posted on the CSA website, as well as the websites of local securities regulators.

NI 93-101 sets out a comprehensive regime for regulating the business conduct of dealers and advisers in the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives market. The regulation is intended to help protect market participants by improving transparency, increasing accountability and promoting responsible business conduct in the OTC derivatives market.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

