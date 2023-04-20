Canadian securities regulators publish annual activities report on the oversight of SROs and investor protection funds

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published CSA Staff Notice 25-310 2022 Annual Activities Report on the Oversight of Self-Regulatory Organizations (SROs) and Investor Protection Funds (IPFs) that summarizes key information, activities and observations related to CSA oversight of the former SROs and IPFs during the 2022 calendar year.

As of January 1, 2023, the two former SROs – the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada – officially amalgamated to form the New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada. And the former IPFs – the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and the MFDA Investor Protection Corporation – merged to form the new Canadian Investor Protection Fund.

The next annual report will detail CSA oversight of the two new entities. CSA Staff Notice 25-310 is available on CSA member websites.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

