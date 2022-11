Canadian securities regulators provide guidance on changes to swap data reporting rules

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published CSA Staff Notice 96-303 Derivatives Data Reporting Transition Guidance .

In light of upcoming changes to derivatives data reporting in the United States, the CSA is providing guidance to market participants that report over-the-counter derivatives data in Canada as required by CSA derivatives data reporting rules. We encourage market participants to review the guidance and contact their trade repositories to understand any possible changes to derivatives data reporting needed to comply with existing requirements in Canada.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

