Canadian securities regulators propose amendments to mandatory central counterparty clearing of derivatives

MONTREAL , Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published a CSA Notice of Consultation on proposed amendments to National Instrument 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives.

The proposed amendments aim to update the list of mandatory clearable derivatives to reflect the transition of Canadian financial markets to new overnight risk-free interest rate benchmarks; to add new classes of interest rate swaps; and to add credit default swaps referencing certain indexes.

The CSA Notice of Consultation is published on CSA members' websites.

The 90-day comment period will expire on December 19, 2024.

