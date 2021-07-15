Canadian securities regulators issue warning about suspicious emails

MONTREAL, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has been monitoring its systems for unusual activities after several registrants received e-mails that purport to come from CSA staff.

The CSA is also aware of similar fake e-mails that appear to come from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association (MFDA) and other security regulators.

The e-mails are believed to be malicious "phishing" attempts by unknown individuals who are trying to obtain personal information or confidential business information. The CSA strongly urges anyone receiving an e-mail from the CSA, IIROC or MFDA to verify:

Is the message from a real CSA, IIROC or MFDA e-mail address? Is the message from someone you know who works at one of these organizations? Were you expecting this e-mail?

Should you receive a suspicious e-mail claiming to be from the CSA please contact us at [email protected]. The CSA recommends that recipients of such e-mails immediately change all their e-mail and login passwords.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Pascale Bijoux, Canadian Securities Administrators, [email protected]