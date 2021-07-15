Canadian securities regulators issue warning about suspicious emails
Jul 15, 2021, 13:10 ET
MONTREAL, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has been monitoring its systems for unusual activities after several registrants received e-mails that purport to come from CSA staff.
The CSA is also aware of similar fake e-mails that appear to come from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association (MFDA) and other security regulators.
The e-mails are believed to be malicious "phishing" attempts by unknown individuals who are trying to obtain personal information or confidential business information. The CSA strongly urges anyone receiving an e-mail from the CSA, IIROC or MFDA to verify:
- Is the message from a real CSA, IIROC or MFDA e-mail address?
- Is the message from someone you know who works at one of these organizations?
- Were you expecting this e-mail?
Should you receive a suspicious e-mail claiming to be from the CSA please contact us at [email protected]. The CSA recommends that recipients of such e-mails immediately change all their e-mail and login passwords.
The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.
SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators
For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Pascale Bijoux, Canadian Securities Administrators, [email protected]
