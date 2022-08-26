Canadian securities regulators issue warning about suspicious e-mails

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has been monitoring its systems for unusual activities after several market participants received e-mails that purport to come from CSA members' staff.

The email appears to come from a member of the CSA through a fraudulent domain name along with a Montreal mailing address.

The e-mails are believed to be malicious "phishing" attempts by unknown individuals who may be trying to obtain personal information or confidential business information. The CSA strongly urges anyone receiving an e-mail from the CSA to verify:

Is the message from a real CSA or CSA members' e-mail addresses? Is the message from someone you know who works at CSA or CSA member organizations? To ensure you're being contacted by the correct organization, or if you want to reach out to your local regulator, please consult the contact information available on the CSA website. Were you expecting this e-mail? If you have clicked on a link, or opened an attachment, it is important that you take immediate steps to change your email password.

Should you receive a suspicious e-mail claiming to be from the CSA please contact us at [email protected].

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

