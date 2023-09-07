CALGARY, AB, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published its consolidated Year in Review. This report highlights the progress the CSA has made between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, towards fulfilling its mandate to improve, coordinate and harmonize regulation of the Canadian capital markets and achieving the strategic goals outlined in its 2022-2025 Business Plan.

"We developed the Year in Review to communicate clearly and transparently about the work we undertook during the 2022-2023 fiscal year and the progress we have made against our strategic goals," said Stan Magidson, CSA Chair and Chair and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission. "As we mark 20 years since formalizing the CSA structure this September, I am proud of our CSA members' unwavering dedication to protecting investors, maintaining fair and efficient markets and improving, coordinating and harmonizing regulation across Canada. As the Canadian capital markets evolve, and threats to investors become more complex, the role of the CSA to adapt securities regulation and to educate and protect investors has only become more critical. I look forward to the coming year and continuing to progress our strategic goals while remaining responsive to emerging issues."

Highlights of the CSA activities noted in the report include:

Issued 758 investor alerts, cautions, and warnings to help protect the public, 422 of which are related to crypto .

. 33 publications announcing final adoption of rule changes, consultations, blanket orders and guidance on CSA policy developments.

Launched the CSA Investor Advisory Panel, which in its inaugural year reviewed 12 policy development initiatives that are benefiting from the investor perspective.

Launched SEDAR+ to modernize and improve disclosure process.

Reached more than 1.2 million Canadians through our Human Disclaimers investor education campaign.

Banned 81 individuals and 23 companies from participating in the capital markets.

12 crypto asset trading platforms signed Pre-Registration Undertakings (PRUs) with CSA members to continue operations while their applications for registration are being reviewed.

asset trading platforms signed Pre-Registration Undertakings (PRUs) with CSA members to continue operations while their applications for registration are being reviewed. 16 crypto -related matters where CSA members took enforcement action to protect the integrity of our capital markets.

The CSA's 2022-2023 Year in Review is available in English and French.

The CSA has investor tools and resources available at https://www.securities-administrators.ca designed to help Canadians be informed investors. Investors can stay informed of the latest investor tips, news and developments by following @CSA_News on X (formerly Twitter) and @CSA.ACVM on Facebook.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ilana Kelemen

Canadian Securities Administrators

[email protected]

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators