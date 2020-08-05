Canadian securities administrators publish IIROC oversight review report

News provided by

Canadian Securities Administrators

Aug 05, 2020, 11:56 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today released its Oversight Review Report of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), which evaluates whether IIROC has complied with the terms and conditions of its Recognition Orders, and whether specific regulatory processes are effective, efficient and applied consistently and fairly.  

Based on the annual risk-based assessment, CSA staff identified and focused their review on two areas within IIROC's Enforcement function. These include reviewing the functionalities and capabilities of IIROC's new Integrated Case Management (ICM) system, which integrates workflow processes of certain key departments, and the written criteria for determining when it is appropriate to have a closed hearing.  

While no findings were identified as part of the review, CSA staff set out two expectations for IIROC. CSA staff have asked IIROC to complete a comprehensive review of user access to the ICM system and make improvements where appropriate. CSA staff have also asked IIROC to enhance training for hearing panel members and update its policies and procedures for determining when it is appropriate to hold disciplinary hearings that are closed to the public.

CSA staff note that IIROC has made sufficient progress in resolving findings cited in previous oversight reports.

The review was conducted jointly by staff of the CSA, which recognizes IIROC as a self-regulatory organization.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For Investor inquiries, please refer to your respective securities regulator. You can contact them here. 

For media inquiries, please refer to the list of provincial and territorial representatives below or contact us at [email protected].

For more information:                                                                                                                     

Kristen Rose   
Ontario Securities Commission

416-593-2336                         

Hilary McMeekin

Alberta Securities Commission                    

403-592-8186


Sylvain Théberge                 

Autorité des marchés financiers   

514-940-2176      

Jason (Jay) Booth

Manitoba Securities Commission

204-945-1660


Brian Kladko
British Columbia Securities Commission 
604-899-6713                              

Steve Dowling
Superintendent of Securities, Department of 
Justice and Public Safety,
Prince Edward Island 
902 368-4550  


Sara Wilson   
Financial and Consumer Services
Commission, New Brunswick 
506-643-7045

David Harrison

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

902-424-8586


Renée Dyer    
Office of the Superintendent of Securities,
Service NL
709-729-4909

Rhonda Horte

Office of the Yukon Superintendent of

Securities       

867-667-5466


Jeff Mason   
Nunavut Securities Office
867-975-6591   

Tom Hall

Northwest Territories      

Office of the Superintendent of Securities

867-767-9305


Shannon McMillan

Financial and Consumer Affairs

Authority of Saskatchewan

306-798-4160

SOURCE Canadian Securities Administrators

Organization Profile

Canadian Securities Administrators