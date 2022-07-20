Canadian Rockers ARKELLS to Receive 2022 Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour at Canada's Walk of Fame Gala

Media: Click HERE to download assets

TORONTO, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame announced today that eight-time JUNO Award-winning rock group Arkells are the recipients of the 2022 Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour in recognition of their positive impact on others and contributions to the community.

WATCH Arkells' reaction to receiving the 2022 Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour.

Arkells have had a banner year since last August's three once-in-a-return-from-a-pandemic history making nights that reopened the live music business at Toronto's iconic Budweiser Stage. Between the release of their latest chart-topping album, Blink Once and their forthcoming album, Blink Twice, Arkells headlined the 108th Grey Cup Halftime Show in December 2021, performed at the 2022 JUNO Awards (while winning Group of the Year for the 5th time), and made their mark in Hamilton with the return of their hometown summer festival event "The Rally," of one of the biggest headline shows in the country. The 2022 edition of "The Rally" concert at Tim Hortons Field broke attendance records at the stadium, with $1 from every ticket sold benefiting Indwell, a local organization that builds and maintains affordable and geared-to-income housing in Hamilton.

Although "The Rally" concert events are most symbolic of their generosity and community spirit, Arkells have been paying it forward from the road, raising over $250,000 via their partnership with PLUS1. While touring, $1 for every ticket sold has been allocated to organizations that work towards health access for traditionally marginalized and vulnerable communities across the country. They regularly give their time and talent to inspire and uplift others. Throughout the pandemic, many became familiar with Arkells' "Flatten The Curve" music class, a headline grabbing, free daily music lesson that acted as a reliable outlet for fans all over the world, and helped raise $50,000 for the Food Band of Canada. The FTC Music Class simultaneously bolstered support, both financial and in kind for music programs in Southern Ontario. Their covid relief efforts raised over $15,000 to contribute to virtual programming updates for Hamilton's YMCA, and their song " All Roads ," served as the soundtrack to #TogetherAgain , a national vaccine awareness PSA to combat vaccine hesitancy during the height of the pandemic.

For the full release visit www.canadaswalkoffame.com.

SOURCE Canada's Walk of Fame

For further information: Adrienne Kakoullis, 416-450-6637, [email protected]; Tran Nguyen, 416-220-4285, [email protected]