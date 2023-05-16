Canadian Retailers and Brands Turn to ShopLiftr for Cutting-Edge Digital Ad Tech Solutions

The latest Consumer Sentiment Study conducted by Numerator, a leading market intelligence firm, has revealed that Canadian consumers remain highly concerned about their financial situation. The study found that 26% of respondents rated their level of concern as 10/10, indicating that financial stability remains a top priority for Canadians in a challenging economic climate. Almost half of Canadian consumers (46%) identified personal finances as their top concern in the coming months.

In line with this, PwC's February 2023 Global Consumer Insights Pulse Survey reported that 96% of surveyed consumers intend to adopt cost-saving behaviours over the next six months. These findings suggest that Canadians are taking proactive steps to manage their finances, engaging in deal-seeking activities while shopping to respond to economic uncertainty. ShopLiftr is offering savings to millions of families struggling to make ends meet by directing them to deals on products available locally.

ShopLiftr has conducted extensive campaigns with brands and retailers in diverse industries in both Canada and the U.S., with their solution in combining dynamic display and video ads consistently outperforming in engaging consumers and exceeding campaign KPIs. This presents an exciting opportunity to harness the power of the video channel with a focus on pre-shop tactics.

"We are excited about the outstanding results!" remarked a Product Marketing Manager of an international nutritional supplements company. The established brand sought to launch a new product while incentivizing retail sales of the full line at a prime retailer. Our solution was to target health-conscious, primary household shopper adults and leverage ShopLiftr's shopper-focused DCO platform using hyper-local targeting for shoppers within a dynamic radius of physical store locations to inject trade promotion deals via dynamic digital display ads combined with compelling product and recipe content on a custom-built landing page.

ShopLiftr delivered results that drove conversions & foot traffic at a key Canadian retailer with 708k incremental visits and a 12.64% visit rate. The cost per visit was an astonishing $0.10, making this campaign an incredibly efficient investment. Additionally, the ShopLiftr-built recipe landing page beat industry standards for average time spent on page by 10x, with an impressive 4 minutes and 36 seconds versus the typical 52 seconds. This one-stop-shop solution translated to a simple activation of seamless nationwide advertising that delivered across multiple touchpoints, ensuring superior results and higher exposure.

ShopLiftr believes that every shopper deserves to find the perfect deal, and that every brand and retailer deserves to connect with their target audience on a more personalized level. That's why their team is dedicated to delivering innovative ad tech solutions that work. Whether you're a CPG brand, a DIY retailer, or a restaurant owner, ShopLiftr has the expertise and experience to help you succeed in today's competitive marketplace.

So why wait? Contact ShopLiftr to take your digital advertising to the next level, with cutting-edge solutions!

