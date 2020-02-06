Canadian Red Cross to assist individuals arriving at CFB Trenton

Focus will be on addressing immediate needs of individuals

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Red Cross is providing assistance to Canadians who will arrive on a government-chartered aircraft at CFB Trenton on February 7. The Red Cross is working in support of the Government of Canada to address the immediate needs of individuals as they arrive and throughout their stay on the base.

The Red Cross will provide registration, reception and information, and needs assessments, in addition to hygiene kits, clothing and other personal assistance items to assist those as they prepare for a 14-day quarantine in lodging facilities on the CFB Trenton base.

QUICK FACTS

Red Cross will provide registration services and needs assessments for individuals upon arrival.

The Red Cross will gather relevant information from individuals and assign them their room. Individuals will also be asked questions to assess immediate needs in the hours following their arrival.

Red Cross will coordinate the provision of food, hygiene and personal care items.

The Red Cross will provide the delivery of daily meals, hygiene kits, warm clothes, and personal assistance items for those who need them.

Red Cross will provide family reunification services upon request.

Upon request, the Red Cross will facilitate the identification of and contact between individuals at CFB Trenton and missing relatives both in Canada and China .

The Canadian Red Cross is well-positioned to provide assistance to individuals returning to Canada under emergency circumstances. Examples of previous Canadian Red Cross support to mass arrivals include welcoming refugees from Kosovo in 1999, and more recently with repatriation efforts following the war in Lebanon in 2006, the earthquake in Haiti, and the arrival of the MV Sun Sea to British Columbia in 2010.

QUOTE

"The Canadian Red Cross is committed to supporting the repatriated individuals and families through this quarantine period. I am grateful for the dedication of our Red Cross staff and volunteers, including our experienced international health delegates, who are working diligently to ensure the needs of individuals returning to Canada are met."

- Conrad Sauvé, president and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

