Canadian Public Relations Society Names Five New Members to the College of Fellows

Cecilia Bloxom, MA, ABC, APR, FCPRS – CPRS Edmonton

Ted Bravakis , APR, FCPRS – CPRS Toronto

, APR, FCPRS – CPRS Toronto Nancy Hutton , APR, FCPRS – CPRS Hamilton

, APR, FCPRS – CPRS Hamilton Patrice Leroux, MA, ARP, FSCRP – CPRS National

Vincent Power , APR, FCPRS – CPRS Toronto

"The five colleagues on this year's list truly embody the qualities we're looking for when selecting the new Fellows each year," said Daniel Granger, C.M., L.LL., APR, FCPRS, Presiding Officer, CPRS College of Fellows. "All of our Fellows have demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing the profession and the Canadian Public Relations Society, and have proven themselves to be leaders in the PR community. I will be honored to officially welcome our new members into the CPRS College of Fellows this May in Quebec City."

Since 2000, the College of Fellows has acknowledged CPRS members who are proven leaders in the public relations and communications profession. With the appointment of this year's Fellows, there are now 131 members within the College of Fellows and an additional 18 Honorary Fellows.

In order to attain Fellowship status with CPRS, a public relations professional must be a member with the Society for at least 10 years, have a minimum of 20 years of experience working in the profession, and be accredited in public relations (APR). Successful Fellows have demonstrated an outstanding contribution to the public relations profession and to the CPRS.

