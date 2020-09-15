Five PR executives challenge new donors with a dollar for dollar match

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The CPRS Foundation today announced the launch of a scholarship for Indigenous people studying to become public relations professionals, a first of its kind in Canada. The Foundation will partner with Indspire, a national Indigenous registered charity, to administer the scholarship program.

"Five generous Canadian public relations executives will match the first $25,000 of individual donations, to the scholarship fund, dollar for dollar," said Anita Wasiuta, board chair, CPRS Foundation. "Donations must be received no later than December 31, 2020 to attract the matching contribution. Our goal is to establish a fully endowed fund of $50,000 which will allow us to give two scholarships annually – and forever, starting in 2021."

The donors spearheading the matching contribution are Bruce MacLellan, President & CEO, Proof Strategies and a past Chair of the Foundation; Dan Tisch, President & CEO, Argyle Public Relationships; Andrew Molson, Chairman of Avenir Global; Lisa Kimmel, Chair & CEO Canada and Latin America, Edelman; and Judy Lewis, Co-founder & Partner, Strategic Objectives.

"Our profession must be more inclusive and as practitioners, we should share our success so that others can also enjoy careers and become new role models. We started discussions about this scholarship a year ago and it is more timely than ever," said Bruce MacLellan, President & CEO, Proof Strategies, and a past Chair of the Foundation.

The CPRS Foundation Indigenous PR Scholarship is available nationwide to Indigenous students who are enrolled full- or part-time in a public relations/communications degree or diploma program at a recognized university or community college in Canada.

"This partnership is another step in the direction of supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis students to achieve their potential. As Canada's fastest growing demographic group, they stand ready to enrich our country in so many ways," said Roberta Jamieson, President and CEO of Indspire. "We are grateful for the support of the CPRS Foundation for the work they are doing to advance the achievement and education of Indigenous students in the field of public relations."

Applications will be accepted starting November 1, 2020. The scholarship will be awarded primarily based on financial need. Applications may be made through Indspire's Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries, Scholarships, and Awards Program. Student selection will be handled by Indspire in accordance with criteria established by the CPRS Foundation.

Foundational donor Judy Lewis, Co-founder and Partner, Strategic Objectives and also Chair of the Canadian Council of Public Relations Firms added, "My personal support for this important new scholarship which is designed to offer more opportunity to Indigenous students, is an important step forward to help engage new perspectives in our profession and properly represent the diverse concerns and communities in our great country."

About the CPRS Foundation

The Canadian Public Relations Society Foundation is a registered charity advancing the profession and practice of public relations by granting scholarships, awards and bursaries, sponsoring lectures, undertaking advocacy, and funding original research. Over the past 10 years, the CPRS Foundation has invested more than $150,000 in scholarships, original research, advocacy and resources to support public relations/communications professionals and to strengthen the practice of public relations in Canada. For further information about the Foundation, please visit cprsfoundation.ca. To donate to the CPRS Foundation Indigenous Scholarship Fund click here.

About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. Anchored by its mission and mandate, Indspire's North Star vision is that, within a generation, every Indigenous student will graduate. In 2019-2020, Indspire provided over $17.8 million through 5,124 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada. For more information, visit indspire.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society Foundation

For further information: For media interviews and more information, please contact: Anita Wasiuta, APR, Board Chair, CPRS Foundation, Direct: 778 584 5777, Email: [email protected]