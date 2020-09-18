Canadian Public Relations Society Announces its 2020-2021 National Executive and Board of Directors
Sep 18, 2020, 13:06 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Following its 2020 Annual General Meeting, the Canadian Public Relations Society is pleased to announce its 2020-21 National Executive and Board of Directors.
As determined by its Nominating Committee on June 24, the CPRS National Board and membership welcomed Wayne Knorr, APR, Communications Manager, City of Fredericton as the Society's 64th national president. Similarly, following his re-election to the Board, Cam McAlpine, APR, Principal, Earnscliffe Strategy Group, assumed the role of vice-president and treasurer.
Past-president Victor Vrsnik, MCM, APR, FCPRS, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Business Development, 7-Eleven Canada will remain on the Board to serve his remaining term.
Newly elected to serve three-year terms were Peggy Kulmala, MBA, APR, Comms Lead for BC Transit and Highways (North), B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and Guy Versailles, ARP, FSCRP , President, Versailles Communications. Along with McAlpine, Vincent Power, APR, FCPRS, Power Messaging Inc. was also re-elected for a second three-year term.
Following this year's AGM, the 2020-2021 CPRS National Board of Directors comprises:
National Board President
Wayne Knorr, APR
Communications Manager, City of Fredericton
Vice-President/Treasurer
Cam McAlpine, APR
Principal, Earnscliffe Strategy Group
Directors
Kim Blanchette, APR, FCPRS
Senior Vice President and General Manager (Western Canada), Argyle Public Relationships
Lisa Covens, MA
Vice-President, Communications and Public Affairs, Leger
Michelle James, MA
Business Manager, Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan
Peggy Kulmala, MBA, APR
Comms Lead BC Transit/Highways (North), B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure
Vincent C. Power, APR
Power Messaging Inc.
Brigitte Stock, MA, ARP
Donor Communications, École de technologie supérieure
Natalie Tomczak
Press Secretary, Ministry of Seniors and Housing, Government of Alberta
Matt Wood, APR
Director, Communications and Marketing, University of Northern British Columbia
Guy Versailles, ARP, FSCRP
President, Versailles Communications
Victor Vrsnik, MCM, APR, FCPRS
Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Business Development, 7-Eleven Canada
About Canadian Public Relations Society
Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.
Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Canadian Public Relations Society – National.
SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society
For further information: Dan LaBelle, Manager, Marketing and Communications, Canadian Public Relations Society, 416-239-7034 ext 246, [email protected]