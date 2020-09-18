Canadian Public Relations Society Announces its 2020-2021 National Executive and Board of Directors

Past-president Victor Vrsnik, MCM, APR, FCPRS, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Business Development, 7-Eleven Canada will remain on the Board to serve his remaining term.

Newly elected to serve three-year terms were Peggy Kulmala, MBA, APR, Comms Lead for BC Transit and Highways (North), B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and Guy Versailles, ARP, FSCRP , President, Versailles Communications. Along with McAlpine, Vincent Power, APR, FCPRS, Power Messaging Inc. was also re-elected for a second three-year term.



Following this year's AGM, the 2020-2021 CPRS National Board of Directors comprises:

National Board President

Wayne Knorr, APR

Communications Manager, City of Fredericton

Vice-President/Treasurer

Cam McAlpine, APR

Principal, Earnscliffe Strategy Group

Directors

Kim Blanchette, APR, FCPRS

Senior Vice President and General Manager (Western Canada), Argyle Public Relationships

Lisa Covens, MA

Vice-President, Communications and Public Affairs, Leger

Michelle James, MA

Business Manager, Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan

Peggy Kulmala, MBA, APR

Comms Lead BC Transit/Highways (North), B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure



Vincent C. Power, APR

Power Messaging Inc.

Brigitte Stock, MA, ARP

Donor Communications, École de technologie supérieure

Natalie Tomczak

Press Secretary, Ministry of Seniors and Housing, Government of Alberta

Matt Wood, APR

Director, Communications and Marketing, University of Northern British Columbia

Guy Versailles, ARP, FSCRP

President, Versailles Communications

Victor Vrsnik, MCM, APR, FCPRS

Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Business Development, 7-Eleven Canada



About Canadian Public Relations Society

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Canadian Public Relations Society – National.

SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society

For further information: Dan LaBelle, Manager, Marketing and Communications, Canadian Public Relations Society, 416-239-7034 ext 246, [email protected]