Canadian plastics and chemistry associations to create new combined plastics division

OTTAWA and TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) and the Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA) today announced they are joining forces to create a new plastics division to be housed within the CIAC. Pending CIAC and CPIA Board and member approval, the division would be operational in July 2020.

CIAC and CPIA have a history of working collaboratively on projects and issues throughout the years. In 2018, CIAC and CPIA and their members jointly announced ambitious waste reduction targets of 100 per cent of plastics packaging being reused, recycled, or recovered by 2040 and 100 per cent of plastics packaging being recyclable or recoverable by 2030. Additionally, they agreed to a broader commitment to Operation Clean Sweep®.

"CIAC and CPIA have very complementary strengths and mandates," said Joel Rudolph, Vice President Strategy and Business Development, Farnell Packaging and Chair, CPIA Board of Directors. "Combining those strengths will increase our share of voice about urgent plastics issues with important stakeholders at a time when our sector needs the clearest and most unified national voice possible."

"The chemistry and plastics sectors have a long history of innovation to solve society's most pressing needs by developing new processes, solutions and products," said Ed Bechberger, President, ERCO Worldwide and Chair, CIAC Board of Directors. "Our Boards agree that the time is definitely right to come together and facilitate the shift to a circular economy."

The Boards of the two organizations are continuing their due diligence, with the intention of finalizing agreements and recommending confirmation of the transaction by members in Q1 of 2020, with a target closing date of Canada Day 2020.

Since 1943, the Canadian Plastics Industry Association has served as the national voice for and leader in plastics industry sustainability across Canada, representing the interests of plastics value chain including resin and raw material suppliers, processors/converters, equipment suppliers, recyclers and brand owners.

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) is the Association for leaders in the chemistry sector in Canada; a $58 billion industry. The Association represents more than 60 members and partners across the country. Members of CIAC are signatories to Responsible Care® – the Association's UN-recognized sustainability initiative.

