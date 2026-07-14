Deep claims expertise, a fully integrated supply chain and dedicated people continue to make a difference for the Kingston community

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Nearly a year ago, Newfoundland and Labrador experienced its largest wildfire in recent history, burning approximately 10,708 hectares. The community of Kingston was directly impacted with thousands of residents displaced and dozens of homes destroyed. In the days and weeks that followed, Intact was there and stayed with the community through every step of the recovery.

Intact supports Kingston's wildfire recovery every step of the way: One year later, 75% of claims are closed Speed Speed

As we near the one-year mark, Intact was on the ground in Kingston this past spring, connecting with the community and seeing the rebuild in action. To see the recovery in progress and hear directly from customers and the teams on the ground from Intact and On Side, its wholly owned restoration company, watch the video here.

Nearly one year later, that commitment continues. With 75% of claims now closed, Intact's work in Kingston reflects what it means to go the extra mile for customers through a road to recovery. As families return to new homes and begin new chapters, it's a milestone worth recognizing because recovery is about more than rebuilding property; it's about helping people get back on track.

"Kingston is a tight-knit community, and what happened there touched a lot of lives. Our teams have built real relationships with the people we've been supporting, and that matters to us. Being there for customers isn't just something we say - it's something our people genuinely care about," said Tracy Laughlin, Senior Vice President, Claims, Canada, Intact Financial Corporation.

"Helping the people of Kingston return to a sense of normalcy is at the core of what On Side Restoration does - to help recover and restore. The Kingston community has shown incredible resilience, and it's a true honour to stand alongside them through this challenging time," said Luc Tanguay, President, On Side Restoration, an Intact Financial Corporation (IFC) company.

Kingston Wildfire By the numbers

The size of the wildfire at its peak – 10,708 hectares – is larger than 15 football fields

IFC received over 400 personal property claims

Among IFC customers, more than 60 homes were fully destroyed Less than a year later, 75% of claims have been closed

More than 100 team members from Intact and On Side Restoration involved

Showing up when it matters most

From the moment evacuation orders were issued, Intact activated its national claims network, deploying adjusters, appraisers and project managers from Atlantic Canada, Quebec and across the country to support Kingston residents. Teams were present at evacuation centres early, helping customers understand next steps and arranging emergency living expense support as quickly as possible. Within 48 hours of evacuation orders lifting, Intact was on the ground in Kingston, supporting customers through every stage of recovery.

The strength of Canada's largest claims team, plus technology to move faster

When an entire community is affected, scale and preparedness matter. With Canada's largest claims team, Intact mobilized quickly and applied experience from major wildfire responses across the country. Leveraging its advanced technology and AI capabilities, Intact was able to prioritize resources and efficiently help our customers.

An integrated claims supply chain: On Side in action

Intact's fully integrated claims supply chain is built for moments like this. On Side Restoration, one of Canada's leading property restoration companies has been a defining advantage in Kingston, helping rebuild more than 60 homes. Working as one team, Intact and On Side collaborated from initial assessment through final rebuild and delivered consistent outcomes, even as labour and materials remained in high demand.

People who go the extra mile

One of Intact's competitive advantages is its people. Throughout the recovery, Intact's teams have been a constant presence in Kingston. They've walked customers through a process that can feel overwhelming, answered questions before they were asked, and found practical solutions along the way. Customers were not treated as files to be processed, but as neighbours navigating a difficult chapter.

Watch the video

As the Kingston community still navigates recovery from this tragic catastrophe, Intact's team remains committed to the community to help them be resilient and overcome this challenge.

To learn more about Intact's response to the Kingston wildfire and hear what Intact's support has meant for the community, watch the video here.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is a global provider of property and casualty insurance founded on core values and a belief that insurance is about people, not things. Intact's success is fueled by its 32,000 employees worldwide who embody the company's purpose: to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. To achieve its ambitions, Intact seeks to ensure customers are its advocates, its people are engaged, and the company is one of the most respected.

Intact is the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and has successfully exported its strengths across North America, the UK, and Europe. Its growing commercial and specialty solutions network now spans over 150 countries. With a customer-driven mindset, Intact has expanded its operations to include insurance distribution, restoration, and prevention.

Intact solidifies its outperformance by leveraging its competitive advantages: global leadership in data and AI for pricing and risk selection; deep claims expertise and integrated supply chain network; and strong capital and investment management. Intact's total annual operating Direct Premiums Written has tripled over the last decade to $25 billion.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation

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