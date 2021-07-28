Canadian offer to host International Sustainability Standards Board well supported: CPA Canada Français
Jul 28, 2021, 15:11 ET
TORONTO, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) is pleased to be among the private and public institutions, including the Government of Canada, backing this country's offer to host the global headquarters for the new International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB). Known as Canadian Champions for Global Sustainability Standards, this is a national collaboration with a shared objective to locate the new board in Canada.
Backed by support from the country's public and private sectors, the Government of Canada has formally submitted the Canadian offer letter to the IFRS Foundation. The bid incorporates an extensive collaborative effort, facilitated by CPA Canada, that includes the largest pension funds, financial institutions, securities regulators, a leading First Nations organization, accounting firms, insurance companies, and other large Canadian companies, along with the support of the country's six largest municipalities and a broad cross-sector of Canada's leading business, academic and environmental stakeholder organizations.
The Canadian offer includes financial contributions for the successful start-up and operations of the ISSB, should the IFRS Foundation decide to locate the headquarters in Canada.
"The overwhelming support associated with the Canadian offer clearly demonstrates the breadth and depth of this collaborative effort," says Amanda Whitewood, chair, CPA Canada Board of Directors. "Collectively, there is strong recognition that sustainability considerations are increasingly driving investment and policy decisions both domestically and internationally."
Once established, the ISSB will develop a much-needed set of global standards for reporting on environmental, social and governance matters. This is critical because there are currently multiple reporting frameworks and standards related to sustainability. The business landscape has evolved to the point where a consistent approach is required. As the provider of international financial reporting standards in more than 140 jurisdictions around the world, the IFRS Foundation is well-positioned to create a global set of international sustainability standards through the ISSB.
Canada has long been known both for the quality of its standard setting and for its independent, objective and transparent structures responsible for the delivery of those standards. The accounting profession's ongoing contribution includes providing expertise, resources and funding, as well as supplying the official French translation of international accounting and auditing standards.
"Our country has a solid track record of working with global institutions on sustainability and standard setting, including the IFRS Foundation," explains Charles-Antoine St-Jean, president and CEO, CPA Canada. "Our standard setters are respected internationally and their knowledge and expertise are continually in demand."
The Trustees are expected to officially announce their decision on a new ISSB by the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, in November 2021.
"Our major cities are one flight away from many of the world financial markets – and our country's skilled, diverse and multi-lingual workforce, including leaders in sustainability and standard setting, make Canada an ideal location for the global headquarters of the ISSB," adds St-Jean.
Visit the link https://www.ifrs.org/projects/work-plan/sustainability-reporting/#current-stage for more information on the IFRS Foundation's work toward establishing sustainability reporting and the ISSB.
Here is a list of the Canadian Champions for Global Sustainability Standards:
Financial Contributors
Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo)
ATB Financial
Autorité des marchés financiers
The Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) / Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd
BDO Canada LLP
Bell
BMO Financial Group
British Columbia Securities Commission
Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec
Canada Life
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC)
Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada)
The Co-operators Group
Deloitte
Desjardins Group
Ernst & Young LLP (EY)
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
First Nations Financial Management Board
Government of Canada
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP)
iA Financial Group
Intact Financial Corporation
KPMG
Magna International Inc.
Manulife
National Bank of Canada
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS)
Ontario Securities Commission
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC)
PSP Investments
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)
Sun Life
Suncor Energy Inc.
TELUS
TD Bank Group
TMX Group
Supporters
Business Council of Canada
Business Schools Association of Canada
Canadian Academic Accounting Association
Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers
Canadian Chamber of Commerce
Canadian Coalition for Good Governance (CCGG)
Canadian Securities Administrators
City of Calgary
City of Mississauga
City of Montreal
City of Ottawa
City of Toronto
City of Vancouver
The Conference Board of Canada
Global Risk Institute
Insurance Bureau of Canada
Institute for Sustainable Finance (ISF)
Institute of Corporate Directors
Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy
Ivey Foundation
Responsible Investment Association
