19 scholarships to be awarded to eligible post-secondary nursing students and researchers

Applications close March 15, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Nurses Foundation (CNF) today announced a philanthropic partnership with Johnson & Johnson Inc., makers of TYLENOL® to advance diversity across nursing students and researchers. The TYLENOL® Fund to Advance Diversity in Nursing and Health Equity Research for Black, Indigenous and People of Colour will provide 19 scholarships to nursing students and researchers for both the 2022 and 2023 academic years. Successful applicants will be awarded scholarships ranging from $3,000 to $10,000 based on their post-secondary degree including baccalaureate, masters and Ph.D.

"We are honoured to partner with TYLENOL® to provide valuable funding for two consecutive years to each nursing scholarship recipient," said Christine R. Buckley, RN, CEO, Canadian Nurses Foundation. "This scholarship fund supports our mission to invest in nursing excellence and our commitment to building equity, diversity and inclusion within the nursing community and healthcare system."

TYLENOL® is a longstanding partner of the CNF and became the founding sponsor of the CNF COVID-19 Fund in support of nurses across Canada during the pandemic. "We are incredibly proud of our ongoing partnership with the Canadian Nurses Foundation, which now allows us the opportunity to support the CNF's commitment to building diversity, equity, and inclusion within the nursing community and healthcare system," said Cory Price, Managing Director, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health (Canada)1. "The TYLENOL® Fund offers scholarship opportunities that will help accelerate efforts to advance diversity within the nursing profession, while also making a meaningful investment in health equity research to better represent Black, Indigenous and People of Colour in Canada."

The fund will help advance post-secondary education opportunities at all degree levels for nursing students who are Black, Indigenous and People of Colour, and will provide funding for nursing researchers exploring strategies to improve access to culturally sensitive care and enhance recruitment and retention of nursing professionals from these underrepresented communities.

Eligible nursing students and researchers are invited to submit applications by March 15, 2022. For more information and to apply, please visit https://cnf-fiic.ca/scholarships/ .

About Canadian Nurses Foundation

Celebrating our 60th anniversary, the Canadian Nurses Foundation supports world-class Canadian health care by raising funds to advance nursing knowledge and research, and by recognizing professional merit in Canada's nurses. We offer more than 100 scholarships in support of nursing education for students across Canada at the baccalaureate, masters and Ph.D. levels. By investing in nursing education and research today, we can be prepared to face the health care challenges of tomorrow. Visit cnf-fiic.ca and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

1 Cory Price is employed by Johnson & Johnson Inc.

