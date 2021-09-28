"Nurses today are facing intense challenges while continuing to be critical navigators, advocates and educators as we continue the fight against COVID-19 and work towards a post-pandemic recovery," says Christine Rieck Buckley, CEO, Canadian Nurses Foundation. "We ask all Canadians to join us as we raise awareness and funds for nurses on October 28 alongside a line-up of exciting Canadian talent."

Hosted by famed Canadian TV personality Traci Melchor, the evening kicks off at 7:15 p.m. EST on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Join Traci as she spotlights nurses from across Canada to share their personal stories from coast-to-coast-to-coast. The evening will feature performances by Domanique Grant who became a viral sensation performing in the streets of Toronto during lockdown and has been named BUZZFEED's Top 20 Artists to Watch; Bhangra Dance Artist, Gurdeep Pandher, whose viral dance videos set against Yukon's breathtaking views have brought millions joy; National Ballet of Canada's Principal Dancer Naoya Ebe; Nova Scotia's wildly entertaining Second Toe; and Nunavut's first ever Juno Award winning Inuk singer / songwriter Susan Aglukark. Tickets are available to the public at cnfmaskeraide.ca.

Chef Lynn Crawford, Food Network star and bestselling author will be accompanied by Two Sisters Vineyards' Head Winemaker Adam Pearce for an exclusive pre-show culinary experience. VIP ticket packages are available at cnfmaskeraide.ca. The event will also feature a virtual live auction launching on October 11 with one-of-a-kind items and exclusive experiences that are up for grabs to event attendees and the public.

Proceeds from this year's CNF MaskerAide will support nursing education and research with a focus on post-pandemic recovery, and critical issues including nursing shortages, Indigenous health, mental health and more that will shape the future of Canada's health care system.

CNF wants to thank this year's 2021 MaskerAide presenting sponsor Johnson & Johnson and platinum sponsor Indigenous Services Canada for their valued support and commitment. For more information, tickets and donor opportunities visit cnfmaskeraide.ca and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #CNFMaskerAide.

About Canadian Nurses Foundation

The Canadian Nurses Foundation (CNF) supports world-class Canadian health care by raising funds to advance nursing knowledge and research, and by recognizing professional merit in Canada's nurses. By investing in nursing education, research and training today, we can be prepared to face the health care challenges of tomorrow. For more information on CNF's initiatives which focuses on significant issues impacting the future of Canadian health care, please visit https://cnf-fiic.ca/.

