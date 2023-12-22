Canadian North's Toy Drive Spreads Holiday Cheer in Kinngait and Inuvik

Over 577 Children Receive Gifts in Canadian North's Employee-Led Initiative

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian North, an Inuit-owned airline, is proud to announce the remarkable success of its 6th Annual Toy Drive. This heartening campaign brought joy this holiday season to over 577 children in the northern communities of Kinngait and Inuvik. This year marked a wonderful achievement, raising $21,200 thanks to the collective efforts of Canadian North employees and the generous support of partners and stakeholders.

In a remarkable display of community spirit, Canadian North employees selected gifts at Mastermind Toys locations in Calgary and Ottawa. These gifts, thoughtfully chosen for children aged 0-14, were then transported through Canadian North's air cargo services to the communities of Kinngait in the east and Inuvik in the west. Canada Goose contributed a significant $5,000 donation, continuing their long-standing partnership in this initiative, while Mastermind Toys contributed through discounted prices and volunteer efforts in gift wrapping.

"The Canadian North Annual Toy Drive is a cornerstone of our mission, reflecting our deep commitment to making life better in the communities we serve," said Shelly De Caria, Canadian North's President & CEO and the founder of the initiative. "Witnessing the joy and excitement on the children's faces as they receive their gifts each year truly embodies the spirit of this season and reinforces the meaningful impact of our collective efforts."

Each year, Canadian North's toy drive focuses on bringing joy to two deserving northern communities, one in the east and one in the west. This initiative is primarily fueled by the generous donations of Canadian North employees. The dedication and spirit of our employees, combined with the support from our communities and partners, are what makes this initiative so impactful.

Canadian North extends heartfelt thanks to its employees, Canada Goose, Mastermind Toys, and all other contributors for their unwavering support. This collaborative effort not only set a record for the annual toy drive but also brought joy and excitement to many children during the holiday season. Canadian North is committed to nurturing this tradition of giving and looks forward to bringing even more joy in the years to come.

