KANATA, ON and NUUK, GREENLAND, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Get ready for an extraordinary journey like no other! Canadian North and Air Greenland are thrilled to announce a new travel experience that bridges culture, business, and tourism between Greenland and Canada.

This summer from June 26 to October 23, Air Greenland and Canadian North will offer direct interline flights every Wednesday between Nuuk, the capital of Greenland and Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut. Montreal, Kuujjuaq and Ottawa travellers will also enjoy same-day service to and from Nuuk via Iqaluit, making it easier than ever to reach the heart of Greenland's charm.

While on board, passengers will experience the warm embrace of Arctic hospitality with exceptional inflight service:

Air Greenland Dash 8 ( Iqaluit ↔ Nuuk) – a complimentary fresh and delicious sandwich prepared by Kylling og Co., perfectly paired with coffee, tea and water.

– a complimentary fresh and delicious sandwich prepared by Kylling og Co., perfectly paired with coffee, tea and water. Canadian North 737 ( Ottawa ↔ Iqaluit / Montreal ↔ Iqaluit / Kuujjuaq ↔ Iqaluit ) – complimentary hot meal and beverage service, topped off with a warm cookie and 'special coffee'.

This exciting interline partnership between Canadian North and Air Greenland enables a seamless journey through Greenland, Southern Canada, Nunavut, and Nunavik, with just one ticket purchase.

The launch of this route is a continuation of the 2022 agreement between Nunavut and Greenland, to increase cooperation in the areas of culture, education, fisheries and green energy, and, to pave the way for better mobility. The latter is now becoming a reality. This route will enhances Arctic connectivity and allow passengers to travel between Northern Canada and Greenland without needing to travel south first.

"Our mission is to lift Greenland, and with the opening of the route to Iqaluit, we will greatly contribute to further opening up the country for cooperation with our cousins and neighbours to the west. The desire to visit each other in the Arctic region has increased since the last scheduled flight between the two capitals in 2014. We believe that the time and the local market are now right to resume the route", says Malik Hegelund Olsen, Executive Chairman of Air Greenland.

"We're excited to boost tourism, encourage regional and cultural collaboration, and drive economic development through this groundbreaking partnership," says Shelly De Caria, President and CEO of Canadian North. "The launch of this route highlights Canadian North's commitment to fostering connections between communities and deepening cultural ties."

"Canadian North and Air Greenland have been working towards connecting our two regions since January, 2020, when we signed a letter of intent. This work has continued despite being temporarily delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic," says Johnny Adams, Executive Chairman of Canadian North. "We are very excited that this route is launching, connecting the circumpolar region.

"I am very pleased that we have succeeded in establishing a collaboration with Canadian North, so that travellers in the future can easily book tickets all the way to three additional destinations in the region. It will be exciting to follow the development, and we look forward to both sending residents westwards and receiving guests from both Nunavut, Nunavik and Canada", says Air Greenland's CEO, Jacob Nitter Sørensen.

Schedule Highlights (local times shown)

Flights will be operated between Nuuk and Iqaluit with Air Greenland Dash 8 aircraft, with same-day connections to Ottawa , Kuujjuaq and Montreal by Canadian North 737 jets.

with Air Greenland Dash 8 aircraft, with same-day connections to , and by Canadian North 737 jets. The flight time between Nuuk and Iqaluit is approximately 2 hours, with a 2-hour time zone difference. Westbound flight departs Nuuk (GOH) at 14:55 ( 2:55 pm local) and arrives in Iqaluit (YFB) at 14:00 ( 2:00 pm local) Eastbound flight departs Iqaluit (YFB) at 15:15 ( 3:15 pm local) and arrives in Nuuk (GOH) at 20:15 ( 8:15 pm local)

is approximately 2 hours, with a 2-hour time zone difference.

Other Facts:

The interline route will be operated every Wednesday, from June 26 to October 23, 2024 , with potential to expand this service if demand is good.

, with potential to expand this service if demand is good. One-way ticket prices between Nuuk and Iqaluit start at 1,995 kroner or $392 Canadian dollars.

start at or Canadian dollars. Canadian citizens will need a passport to enter Greenland and to return home at the end of their trip.

and to return home at the end of their trip. Greenland citizens will need to apply for an entry permit to Canada – more details here.

Links:

About Canadian North:

Canadian North is a 100% Inuit-owned airline that connects people and delivers essential goods throughout Canada's North – safely, reliably and always with friendly and caring customer service. Canadian North Airlines services 25 communities within the Northwest Territories, Nunavik and Nunavut, along with Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, and now extending its service to Nuuk, Greenland through an interline partnership with Air Greenland – with a versatile fleet of Boeing 737, ATR 42 and ATR 72 Freighter aircraft. Canadian North is also the premier charter services provider for large resource sector clients requiring dependable, efficient and economical fly-in/fly-out air service and it operates flights across North America and beyond for sports teams, cruise lines, tour operators and many others. Canadian North is wholly owned by Makivik Corporation and Inuvialuit Development Corporation.

About Air Greenland:

Air Greenland, a fully Greenlandic-owned airline. Serving 65 destinations throughout Greenland, we offer international flights to Denmark, Iceland, and Canada with our versatile fleet of fixed-wing planes and helicopters. We operate year-round, serving passengers and delivering essential supplies and mail. To remote settlements and towns across our land, we are a lifeline. Our fleet and crews are specially designed and trained to handle the harsh Arctic conditions, ensuring safe and comfortable flights for every passenger. We remain dedicated to reducing environmental impact through fleet renewal, fuel efficiency, and CO2 reduction.

Fleet: 1 Airbus A330-800, 8 Dash 8 Q200, 7 Airbus H155, 4 Airbus H125, 7 Airbus AS350, 1 King Air, and 2 Airbus H225.

