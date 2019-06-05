Canadian National Railway Company Closes the Market

TORONTO, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Jean-Jacques Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian National Railway Company (CNR), joined Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to close the market to celebrate 100 years as an organization. CN transports more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. Canadian National Railway Company commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on November 17, 1995.