Canadian Metals Appoints New CFO, Announces Closing of QNB Metals Private Placement and Court Approval of Arrangement

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadian Metals Inc. ("CME" or the "Corporation") (CSE: CME), is pleased to announce that Arnab De has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of CME and QNB Metals Inc., replacing Patsie Ducharme who has stepped down as the CFO but remains as consultant.

Mr. De, CPA, CGMA, CMA, MBA, is a seasoned mining executive with nearly 20 years' experience in financial management, mine financial planning, business optimization and strategy development. He is the principal of Resurgent Montreal Inc., a financial management consulting firm. Prior to that he served Tata Steel for 19 years, last occupying the position of CFO at JCAPCPL (a 50:50 JV of Tata Steel with Nippon Steel) producing automotive steels. Prior to that, he was appointed as the CFO for Tata Steel Minerals Canada in 2011, where he oversaw the DSO project from conception and gained +$1.3B in investment funding.

Stéphane Leblanc, CEO of CME, commented: "On behalf of the board, I would like to welcome Arnab De to the Canadian Metals team. Arnab brings with him significant industry and financial experience which will be vital as we continue our progress towards maximizing the value of our high potential mining assets."

Plan of Arrangement - QNB Private Placement

CME is also pleased to announce that QNB Metals Inc. ("Spinco") has closed a tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") in connection with its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement").

Spinco issued a total of 5,000,000 units of Spinco (each a "Spinco Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Spinco Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000 under the Private Placement. Each Unit consists of one common shares of Spinco (each a "Spinco Share"), and one-half of one share purchase warrant of Spinco (each whole warrant, a "Spinco Warrant"), entitling the holder to purchase one Spinco Share at a price of $0.18 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Spinco paid cash finder's fees of $18,270 and issued 452,700 finders warrants of the Company, entitling the holder to purchase one Spinco Share at a price of $0.18 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Certain insiders of CME and Spinco subscribed for a total of 1,790,000 Units under the Private Placement.

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement have a hold period of four months and one day after the later of: (i) December 1, 2021, and (ii) the date Spinco became a reporting issuer.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance the exploration and development of Spinco's Lac Chesnaye property and pursue potential future acquisitions, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Lastly, the Company is pleased to confirm that it has received a final order from the Superior Court of Québec approving the Arrangement under the terms of the Business Corporations Act (Québec).

Under the Arrangement, CME will spin-out 4,300,000 Spinco shares to the CME shareholders on a pro rata basis. On a per share basis, CME shareholders will be entitled to receive, for every one common share of CME held by them, a fraction of a Spinco share equal to the quotient of 4,300,000 Spinco shares divided by the number of CME common shares outstanding on the close of business on the last trading day on the CSE immediately prior to the effective date of the Arrangement (the "Effective Date").

The last trading day on the CSE immediately prior to the Effective Date will be the record date for the distribution of Spinco shares (the "Share Distribution Record Date"). Notice of the actual Share Distribution Record Date and the Effective Date will be given to the CME shareholders through one or more press releases.

Completion of the Arrangement remains subject to a number of conditions including conditional approval of the Arrangement by the CSE. Assuming the timely completion of these conditions, the Company expects the Arrangement to close later this month to have Spinco Shares begin trading in September 2021.

There is no assurance that the Arrangement will be completed. An application for the listing of Spinco on CSE has been filed, however, listing is subject to CSE final acceptance.

About Canadian Metals Inc.

Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale mineral deposits in specific commodities and safe jurisdictions.

