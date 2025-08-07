CANADIAN METALS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Metals Inc. ("CME" or the "Corporation") (CSE: CME), announces the Company is pleased to welcome Julien Davy as the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation effective as of August 1, 2025. The Chief Executive Officer position of the Corporation was currently vacant, as Kelly James, Executive Chairman of the Corporation was serving as the Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis.

A biography of Mr. Davy is as follows:

Julien Davy

Julien Davy brings over 27 years of experience as a professional geologist to Canadian Metals, with expertise spanning all stages of mineral exploration programs in Canada and internationally. He has a background in project management, having led initiatives from early-stage grassroots exploration through to successful project development and subsequent sale to major mining companies. Throughout his career, Mr. Davy has worked with major organizations including Hecla Mining, Anglo American, Cambior, and Osisko, where he was involved in property acquisition, mine investment, and corporate management. He holds a Master's degree in Geology from Université du Québec à Montréal and an MBA from HEC Montréal. In 2015, Mr. Davy co-founded Eureka Exploration, a private exploration company that was acquired by Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TKU) in June 2017. Since the acquisition, he has served as President and CEO of Tarku. Mr. Davy is a former Director of the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA/AEMQ), an active member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ) and Professional Geoscientists Ontario (PGO), and is Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About Canadian Metals Inc.

Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale mineral deposits in specific commodities and safe jurisdictions.

