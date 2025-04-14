OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Meat Council (CMC) is calling on the Government of Canada and all federal party leaders to take urgent and meaningful action in support of the country's meat industry, as escalating trade tensions with China threaten thousands of jobs and the financial health of major processors.

The recent imposition of a 25% retaliatory tariff on Canadian pork by China has dealt a severe blow to one of the country's most vital export sectors. To date, support measures such as those announced through the AgriStability fund have been wholly inadequate and inapplicable to processors, who are not eligible for this form of assistance. The Canadian Meat Council is calling for direct, targeted financial support for meat processors to offset the immediate and significant impact of these tariffs and to help maintain slaughter capacity. This support is critical not only for the viability of processing facilities—some of which are projecting losses of over $100 million this year—but also for Canadian pork producers, who depend on these plants to continue selling their animals and sustaining farm operations.

"China's tariffs will have a significant impact on both employment and production, potentially leading to widespread layoffs or even closures of operations," said Chris White, CEO of the Canadian Meat Council. "This situation is devastating—not only for meat processors, but also for the thousands of people employed and the communities that depend on them."

"As Party leaders focus their campaigns on the uncertainty surrounding our relationship with the U.S., I urge them to devote attention to the Chinese tariffs that are already causing destabilizing and damaging effects in our industry."

China has long been a distinct and critical market for Canadian pork and beef producers. Tariffs of this magnitude will have a ripple effect—not only on meat processors but across the entire supply chain, including farmers, transporters, small businesses, and rural communities that rely heavily on agri-food jobs.

CMC is urging the federal government to provide immediate financial support for affected processors to match the scale of projected losses, as well as strengthen trade diplomacy efforts to resolve the tariff dispute with China.

"This election offers all party leaders a chance to demonstrate their commitment to Canadian jobs, rural communities, and economic resilience," said White. "The meat industry has always stepped up to feed Canadians and power our economy. Now we need our government to step up for us."

The Canadian Meat Council represents federally registered meat packers and processors who support 70,000 direct jobs across Canada and is a critical part of the red meat sector which contributes more than $20 billion to the national economy.

Background:

On March 8, 2025, China announced the conclusion of a domestic 'anti-discrimination' investigation that it launched against Canada on September 26, 2024. The investigation resulted in the announcement of tariffs on Canadian canola oil and meal, peas, fish, seafood and pork products and came into force on March 20, 2025.

The tariffs are in retaliation against Canada's 100 per cent levies on Chinese-made Electric Vehicles and a 25% tax on aluminum and steel products, which were announced last year.

About CMC:

The Canadian Meat Council represents federally licensed meat packers and meat processors as well as suppliers of goods and services to the meat industry. As an industry association, CMC provides advocacy on behalf of its members and works to secure and improve Canada's global meat competitiveness. CMC also promotes a balanced diet which includes high-quality and nutritious Canadian meat. CMC provides services to its members with four key priorities: Regulatory Compliance, International Trade, Public and Stakeholder Engagement and Member Services.

SOURCE Canadian Meat Council

For more information: Jennica Klassen, Canadian Meat Council, [email protected]