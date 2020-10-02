Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters welcome much-needed federal investments in infrastructure, small- and medium-size businesses

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Dennis Darby, President & CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) issued the following statement in response to the federal government's announcement of funding for infrastructure, as well as additional financial support to help small- and medium-sized businesses deal with another economic lockdown as a result of a second wave of COVID-19 infections:

"Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters welcomes the announcements made over the last two days by the federal government."

"Yesterday's announcement provides much-needed investments in infrastructure, particularly to expand broadband access, to secure and enhance food production, and for large building retrofits. These investments will certainly benefit the country's manufacturers and exporters and should be rolled out as soon as possible."

"While we welcome this news, the federal government must also commit to further investments in Canada's trade-enabling infrastructure, including our ports, borders, railways and roads. These investments are critical not just for our long-term prosperity, but for Canada's social and economic recovery from COVID-19."

"Given that we are still grappling with this devastating virus, today's announcement by the federal government of funding to help the country's small- and medium-size businesses - particularly those in the manufacturing, technology and other hard-hit sectors is welcome news."

"These funds will be critical to helping Canada's manufacturing SMEs withstand further economic disruption in the face of a second wave of COVID-19 infections."

ABOUT CME

Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada's exports.

SOURCE Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

