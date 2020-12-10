Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters proud to join the 50 - 30 Challenge

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) joined the 50 – 30 Challenge launched today by The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. The challenge is a joint initiative with the private sector to promote diversity in corporate Canada.

CME is very proud to be part of this initiative and will promote the Challenge to its members to increase diversity in the manufacturing sector. While the sector is dealing with the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, these changes also bring new opportunities. More diverse and inclusive Boards means manufacturers will be better equipped to seize these opportunities and implement the changes necessary for a successful recovery and future growth.

"The Challenge complements CME's previous efforts to boost diversity in the manufacturing sector, such as our Women in Manufacturing (WIM) initiative. CME strongly believes in the need to include more women in the sector, at all levels of the organizations. In Canada, women account for 48 per cent of the labour force but only 28 per cent of the manufacturing workforce. For more than 30 years this job share rate has not changed," said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of CME.

To better understand the current realities of women in manufacturing CME released Untapped Potential, an action plan identifying areas where action is needed in order to increase the number of women in the sector. This includes the need for businesses to create more inclusive workplaces and find creative ways to improve work-life balance for employees. In turn, with more women entering the sector and advancing their careers, the more likely will we develop strong board candidates for the sector.

According to CME's 2020 Management Issues Survey results published last week, one quarter of Canadian manufacturers believe governments should play a role in easing the burden of labour and skills shortages by increasing their efforts to recruit women and underrepresented groups in the sector.

"We welcome today's commitment from Minister Bains to invest $33-million in this Challenge in order to develop tools and resources to help organizations and manufacturers advance diversity and inclusion in workplaces across Canada," added Darby.

ABOUT CME

