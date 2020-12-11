Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters Calls for Additional Measures to Meet Climate Goals and Drive Business and Environment Competitiveness

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) welcomes a number of measures announced today by the federal government as part of their enhanced climate plan. However, it is important to ensure that our companies remain competitive and are not disadvantaged when competing in the global market.

CME commends measures aiming to include the reduced scope of the Clean Fuel Standards (CFS) to only focus on liquid fuels, recycling revenues from the Output-Based Pricing System (OBPS) back to industry to help companies reduce emissions and use cleaner technologies and processes, the creation of a targeted large emitter investment fund, a hydrogen and alternative fuels strategy, and technology innovation funds for the creation and manufacturing of more green technology in Canada.

"We strongly agree with the government on the necessity to adopt a stance that balances concerns for both the environment and the economy. Canadian manufacturers are world leaders in environmental performance and have amongst the lowest GHG emission profiles for industry globally. We cannot neglect the substantial steps taken by manufacturers in recent years in order to be a part of our collective effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as the creation and adoption of new technologies. Manufacturers believe they can work with the federal government meet or exceed Canada's climate change goals," said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of CME.

For the federal government help companies to achieve Net Zero emissions and reduce their environmental footprint, CME believes that more aggressive supports and strategies are essential to encourage technology investment and innovation. The required additional measures include:

capital investment fund for SME's aimed at technology adoption,

scale-up and commercialization of goods,

an expanded large emitters fund to help the largest emitters improve their environmental performance,

and a detailed hydrogen strategy to reduce business costs and drive new economic growth and development is required.

CME will take the necessary time to analyze the whole plan presented today and provide comments on the proposal to increase carbon taxes to $170/tonne by 2030, and on the real impact the draft CFS regulations for liquid fuels will have on the sector.

"We look forward to working with the government on implementing some of the measures announced and on introducing additional Pan-Canadian solutions that are balanced, outcomes-based, market driven and flexible to adapt to changing needs of companies and the economy," added Darby.

ABOUT CME

Since 1871, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters has been helping manufacturers grow at home and, compete around the world. Our focus is to ensure manufacturers are recognized as engines for growth in the economy, with Canada acknowledged as both a global leader and innovator in advanced manufacturing and a global leader in exporting. CME is a member-driven association that directly represents more than 2,500 leading companies who account for an estimated 82 per cent of manufacturing output and 90 per cent of Canada's exports.

