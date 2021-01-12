Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters Applauds Maintaining Manufacturing Operations & Expansion of Rapid Testing

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) welcomes today's announcement by the Government to allow manufacturing operations to continue operating while expanding rapid testing availability for the sector. This announcement will allow Ontario's 40,000 manufacturers and their 750,000 employees continue to safely work and produce goods for domestic and international markets.

"The manufacturing sector has worked aggressively to introduce protocols and provide a safe work environment for their workers throughout this pandemic, while producing goods essential for the response and recovery. The announcement today by Premier Ford that the sector could continue to operate through the pandemic while maintaining these standards is welcomed by manufacturers across the province, and we applaud this decision." stated Dennis Darby, President & CEO of CME.

The Association believes that the sector has an important role to play in moving Ontario forward. Manufacturers will continue to review and implement best safety protocols to keep their workers and families safe. These protocols – by screening all workers who enter facilities and keeping non-essential staff working remotely – are an important part of stopping the spread. "As a next step, we very pleased to see the announcement of expanded rapid testing for the sector and we look forward to partnering with the province to ensure that all manufacturers can test their employees as needed," added Darby.

This announcement is a full recognition of the important role that the sector plays economically in the province, the essential nature of the sector in suppling goods and services to Ontarians, and the highly globalized, competitive, and integrated nature that manufacturers operate within. Manufacturing represents 12.3 % of Ontario's GDP and 79 % of the province's exports.

"CME will continue to work closely with government to ensure that our manufacturing sector continues to operate in accordance with highest safety standards. The sector is expected to be at the forefront of the province's economic recovery and provides many essential goods to the people of Ontario who are eager to buy local products, as we've seen with our very successful Ontario Made program launched last year. To buy local, we need to produce local," concluded Darby.

