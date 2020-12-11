Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters Applauds Canada Industry Strategy Council Report

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) commends the federal government for the report released today by the Industry Strategy Council, entitled Restart, Recover, and Reimagine Prosperity for all Canadians. The report identifies manufacturing to be the driver of the pandemic recover, and a pillar of our economic growth for years to come.

The report also reflects many recommendations that CME has long advocated for, and it will position Canada to take advantage of its natural industrial strengths. It calls for Canada to focus its efforts on:

Supporting company technology creation and adoption

Addressing skills shortages

Improving business conditions

Supporting scale-up, commercialization, and growth

Promoting Canadian made goods

"This Council's report sets a clear expectation that advanced manufacturing is central to the economy today and well into the future," said Dennis Darby, CME President and CEO. "The report lays out absolutely that investment in technology will enhance productivity and halt our declining global competitiveness."

The Council was established last May by Innovation, Science, and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains. Its role is to serve as a sector expert advisory board for government, assessing the impact of the coronavirus on Canadian industry.

Mr. Darby congratulated the Council's work, noting that the CME's past chair, Rhonda Barnet, represented the manufacturing sector as one of the nine sector representatives on the Council.

CME and manufacturers are looking forward to working with government to ensure these recommendations become reality, and that more is done to support the sector.

