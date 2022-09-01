Relief fund partnership with SOCAN provides monetary assistance for small independent live music venues

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today the Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) announced the 30 recipients of the AID: #ForTheLoveOfLIVE financial assistance relief program, a joint-effort between the CLMA and SOCAN created to help independently owned and operated small venues who have experienced significant financial challenges due to the pandemic.

From June 13 to July 13, independent live music venues with capacities of 500 or fewer in Canada were invited to apply to the program. The recipients were selected randomly by blind lottery, and each will receive $1,000 to help with recovery.

The 2022 AID: #ForTheLoveOfLIVE recipients are:

Aeolian Hall ( London, ON )

) Ausgang Plaza (Montréal)

Bez Arts Hub ( Langley, BC )

) Broken Record Bar & Music Room ( Fredericton )

) Bulldog Event Center ( Winnipeg )

) Cooperative Paradis ( Rimouski, QC )

) First Light Centre for Performance and Creativity ( St. John's, NL )

) The Hayloft Dancehall ( Cherry Valley, ON )

) La Petite boîte noire ( Sherbrooke, QC )

) La Source de la Martinière (Québec City)

Le Pantoum (Québec City)

Le Verre Bouteille (Montréal)

(Montréal) LIVE! on Elgin ( Ottawa )

( ) Local Losers ( Vernon, BC )

) LopLops ( Sault Ste. Marie, ON )

) Lunenburg Opera House (Lunenberg, NS)

Opera House (Lunenberg, NS) Supermarket Bar and Variety ( Toronto )

) Cameron Public House ( Hudson, QC )

( ) The CAP ( Fredericton, NB )

) The Caveau ( Moncton, NB )

) The Common / 9910 ( Edmonton )

) The Good Will Social Club ( Winnipeg )

) The Hart Gastown ( Vancouver )

) The LIDO ( St. John , BC)

, BC) The Vat Pub ( Red Deer, AB )

) Times Change(d) High & Lonesome Club ( Winnipeg )

) Victoria Event Centre ( Victoria )

) Vinyl Envy ( Victoria )

) West End Cultural Centre ( Winnipeg )

) Xeroz Arcade/Bar ( Moncton, NB )

The initiative was created in partnership with SOCAN, which recognizes the intrinsic and vital relationship between their membership and live music venues.

"COVID has made it abundantly clear as to why partnerships are critical for our collective future," said Erin Benjamin, President & CEO of the Canadian Live Music Association. "It's by working together that we will be able to find our way to true recovery and beyond, and we are grateful to SOCAN for their generosity and collaborative spirit. These venues are part of the heart of our community, the importance of the role they play in the industry cannot be overstated."

"SOCAN is happy to work with the CLMA on such an important program," said SOCAN CEO Jennifer Brown. "We all missed concerts over the last couple of years and we want to make sure that live music can return. Concerts are essential to our members and to how we all experience our favourite songs."

Following the Canadian government's COVID lockdowns from the past two years, some small venues in Canada are returning to normal operations, but it will take time for them to return to pre-pandemic levels.

"The Canadian music industry was one of the hardest-struck sectors during the recent pandemic," said Jon Evenchick, Owner and Manager of Live! On Elgin. "Live! On Elgin, like many other small businesses, were unable to pay our rent for many months due to closures and lockdowns. This grant from the CLMA will empower us to keep our doors open so that we can continue to provide an invaluable service to grassroots musicians who need an affordable room to play."

Through AID: #ForTheLoveOfLIVE, a total of $30,000 has been distributed to eligible music venues that have experienced significant financial challenges due to the pandemic.

To learn more visit https://www.aidfortheloveoflive.com/

