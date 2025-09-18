Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

New CGI research highlights accelerated transformation strategies amid global economic uncertainty

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today released its 2025 Voice of Our Clients (VOC) research findings for Canada. Based on in-depth conversations with more than 240 senior Canadian executives, a subset of over 1,800 interviews conducted globally, the results highlight how Canadian organizations are intensifying their focus on modernization, digitization, customer experience and AI to achieve resilient growth while navigating increasing pressures around security, compliance, and talent.

Key Canadian - global comparisons:

Digitization dominates strategy

Digitization remains the top macro trend, cited by 79% of Canadian leaders, closely aligned with the global average of 71%. In Canada , 76% say digitization is significantly transforming their business models, slightly ahead of the global benchmark of 75%.





Digitization remains the top macro trend, cited by 79% of Canadian leaders, closely aligned with the global average of 71%. In , 76% say digitization is significantly transforming their business models, slightly ahead of the global benchmark of 75%. Modernization: no longer optional

Legacy systems remain the most persistent barrier to transformation for Canadian organizations, reflecting a broader global challenge (49% in Canada and 50% globally). As the demands of digital acceleration and improving customer experience intensify, the pressure to modernize core systems is mounting, as organizations seek greater agility, innovation, and long-term resilience.





Legacy systems remain the most persistent barrier to transformation for Canadian organizations, reflecting a broader global challenge (49% in and 50% globally). As the demands of digital acceleration and improving customer experience intensify, the pressure to modernize core systems is mounting, as organizations seek greater agility, innovation, and long-term resilience. Canada's pace in generative AI adoption remains cautious

While traditional AI adoption is nearly on par (34% in Canada vs. 35% globally), the gap widens for generative AI, with just 14% of Canadian organizations implementing it compared to 26% worldwide. This reflects a more cautious pace in Canada , but this trend could change as previously announced government funding works its way into the market.





While traditional AI adoption is nearly on par (34% in Canada vs. 35% globally), the gap widens for generative AI, with just 14% of Canadian organizations implementing it compared to 26% worldwide. This reflects a more cautious pace in , but this trend could change as previously announced government funding works its way into the market. Workforce pressures more acute

Also of note, 67% of Canadian executives report difficulty hiring IT talent, closely aligned to the global average of 69%. Retirement trends and skill gaps are prompting a shift toward upskilling, reskilling, and leveraging managed services for continuity and innovation.

"Canadian executives are making deliberate, forward-looking investments to modernize and transform their organizations," says Michael Godin, President, CGI Canada. "The data shows a clear intent to generate near-term value, while building the agility to navigate longer-term shifts. At CGI, we are partnering with clients across industries to harness technologies that enable greater resilience for businesses across Canada."

As organizations navigate uncertainty and innovation in equal measure, CGI's global scale and local proximity equip Canadian leaders to act decisively, balancing transformation with operational realities to deliver enduring value.

For more information, visit CGI.com.

About CGI Voice of Our Clients

Each year, CGI leaders around the world conduct in-depth, face-to-face interviews with business and IT executives to gather actionable insights on the trends shaping their enterprises. These conversations explore topics including strategy execution, IT modernization, talent management, cybersecurity, data, AI and cloud maturity, regulation, innovation, and sustainability. The insights inform practical roadmaps and are backed by over 1 million data points collected over five years. Learn more at cgi.com/voice-of-our-clients.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 93,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

For more information: Local media, Derek Marinos, Manager, Communications and Media Relations, [email protected], 514-2105141