Quebec Canva Group expands its Canada-wide presence with acquisition of Winnipeg-based Intergraphics Decal

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canva Group, a fast-growing Quebec-based identification and visual communications company with 350 skilled professionals, has announced the acquisition of Manitoba-based Intergraphics Decal. Serving more than 5,000 customers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, the company is continuing to expand its lineup of high-end, turnkey silkscreening, lithography, and digital printing services.

A growing business

Over the past three years, Canva Group has seen sales triple, particularly during the pandemic, driven by the agrifood, pharmaceutical, hardware, and recreational vehicle sectors. This recent acquisition builds on this momentum, increasing the group's earnings by 25%. "For Canva Group, it was imperative to join forces with other Canadian leaders to better serve and deliver for our customers nationwide," said Hugo Leclair, president of Canva Group. "Intergraphics Decal, which has solid roots in Manitoba, will serve as a strategic base for serving our clientele in Western Canada and the U.S. Midwest."

Precision services

More than just a printer, Canva Group stands out by offering high-precision printing solutions on a multitude of surfaces, as well as a range of related services, including design, kiting, packaging and storage, stock management, multipoint distribution, and installation. With its arsenal of top-flight equipment, including a Fuji X3 high-speed robotic printer, the company has become a true leader in its field. Canva Group is also committed to growing and evolving its strong employer brand, taking an eco-responsible approach to waste management and the products, materials, and equipment it purchases.

About Canva Group

Canva Group is made up of 12 complementary businesses acquired since 2008 in the field of identification and visual communications and today operates under five brands: Décalcomanie Artistic (Montreal), Flash Grafix (Laval), Idenco Canada (Boucherville), Intergraphics (Winnipeg), and Mirazed (Saint-Hubert). In recent years, the company has significantly streamlined operations and work spaces by grouping similar operations in the same locations. With sales and production capacity on the rise, Canva Group now stands as a true model of successful business transfer.

