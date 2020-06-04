Canadian Journalists for Free Expression condemns attacks on journalists by US law enforcement, calls on Canadian government to act

TORONTO, June 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Journalists for Free Expression is calling on the Canadian government to condemn the deliberate attacks on journalists by U.S. law enforcement.

Several journalists covering the recent protests that were sparked by the death of George Floyd have been attacked or arrested in the U.S. Many were directly targeted after clearly stating they were press and showing credentials, including Canadian journalists Ed Ou and Ali Velshi of NBC News, CBC's Susan Ormiston and freelance photographer Barbara Davidson.

In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison personally reached out to the network where two Australian journalists were injured outside the White House, and has asked his government to push for an investigation. The official spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the attacks on journalists "very concerning."

"A democratic society demands free press, and any attack by authorities on journalists simply doing their jobs is an attack on democracy itself," said Peter Jacobsen, Canadian Journalists for Free Expression Board Member. "We call on the Federal Government of Canada to forcefully condemn these attacks and demand the U.S. government put a stop to attacks on members of the media."

