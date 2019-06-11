Canadian Investor Relations Institute Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Representatives from Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) joined Tanya Rowntree, Global Head of Client Success, Capital Formation, TMX Group, to open the market from the 32nd Annual Investor Relations Conference. CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital market by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. This year's conference will take place on June 9 – 11, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.