Canadian Internet Registration Authority ranked as one of Canada's best employers

OTTAWA, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) has once again been named one of Canada's top employers. This is the fourth year that the Ottawa-based operator of the .CA domain has landed a spot on the prestigious 'Best Employers in Canada' list. The Best Employers program recognizes outstanding performance in employee engagement, performance, leadership and culture across Canadian and global workplaces.

The news comes on the heels of CIRA's recent win at the Canadian HR awards, where the technology not-for-profit beat out industry giants like TD Bank and WestJet to take home the MaxSys Staffing & Consulting Award for Most Effective Recruitment Strategy.



Executive Quotes

"It's an honour to be recognized once again as one of the best employers in Canada. We are a small team competing with massive, globally recognized technology companies for talent – and we do it by leading with purpose. The CIRA team is committed to building a better online Canada, and we work hard to weave that purpose into every part of our corporate culture. Seeing our name on Kincentric's 'Best Employer in Canada' list shows that our efforts are paying off."

-Sanita Alias, CIRA's director of human resources

"CIRA is a unique organization. Every single day staff come to work and help make Canada's internet more safe, stable and secure. Over the years we've built an exceptional team, and we intentionally work to make sure CIRA is a place where employees can continue to innovate and do their best work. We're very pleased to once again see our name listed on this year's 'Best Employers in Canada' list"

-Byron Holland, CIRA's president & CEO

About the 'Best Employer in Canada' list

CIRA's inclusion in Kincentric's (formerly Aon) 'Best Employer in Canada' list is based on an in-depth survey of employee and leader opinions, comprehensive external benchmarking, and Kincentric's extensive experience in HR consulting.

You can learn more about Kincentric's Best Employers program here.

Join the CIRA team

CIRA is hiring! View the latest job postings on cira.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA)

For further information: Media Contact: Josh Tabish, Corporate Communications Manager, CIRA, Tel: 613-875-3741, Email: josh.tabish@cira.ca

Related Links

http://www.cira.ca

