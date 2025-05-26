WINNIPEG, MB, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - What if a simple, safe innovation could break taboos, restore dignity, and end period poverty? Enter the Bfree Cup, the world's only antibacterial, boil-free menstrual cup, developed by Canadian social enterprise Women's Global Health Innovations (WGHI). This small but mighty innovation is making a big impact on global health, gender equity, and dignity.

Canadian Innovation Revolutionizes Menstrual Health

Proudly made in Canada, the Bfree Cup eliminates the need to boil water to sterilize menstrual products - a barrier in many water-scarce regions. Built-in antimicrobial technology makes it a safe, reusable, and affordable solution for menstruators worldwide. It's not just changing periods, it's changing lives.

More than a product, the Bfree Cup is a symbol of Canadian ingenuity and collaboration. It's helping girls stay in school, reducing stigma, and improving menstrual literacy. WGHI partners with grassroots organizations and NGOs across Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia to distribute cups and education, proving that small Canadian enterprises can be powerful players in global health.

Supported by the Fund for Innovation and Transformation (FIT) in partnership with Global Affairs Canada, WGHI introduced the Bfree Cup with partners in multiple countries. FIT's funding and technical support helped transform a bold Canadian idea into a scalable global solution.

"This is exactly what Canadian international assistance can accomplish, and an excellent example of the kinds of transformative, locally-rooted solutions the world needs," says Janice Hamilton, Executive Director. "WGHI's Bfree Cup not only addresses a fundamental health gap, it builds connections between Canadian innovators and communities around the world."

Created by Leisa Hirtz, WGHI's Founder and CEO, the Bfree Cup was shaped by years of research and community input. "Access to safe menstrual care is a human right," says Hirtz. "The Bfree Cup removes barriers of affordability, stigma, and sanitation. It's a game-changer - especially where silence and shame still prevail."

"The school incinerator is in an open space where boys stand and laugh at girls who always come to dispose of their used pads," says a 19-year-old Bfree Cup user and testing participant in rural Uganda. "But now with the Bfree Cup, the boys never know when I am on my period, and this has made me more comfortable in school and also boosted my confidence in school."

With bold vision and deep collaboration, the Bfree Cup is showing what happens when Canadian innovation meets global need. It reminds us that it doesn't take a giant to make change - it takes a village. And this village is just getting started.

Watch "Canadian Innovation Revolutionizes Menstrual Health" PSA Here

#CIW25 #periodfriendlyworld

About FIT

A 7-year, $20.5 M initiative of the Inter-Council Network of Provincial and Regional Councils for International Cooperation, the Fund for Innovation and Transformation is funded by Global Affairs Canada and administered by the Manitoba Council for International Cooperation. FIT is designed to support Canadian small and medium-sized organizations testing innovative solutions that advance gender equality in the Global South. The program supports civil society organizations, social enterprises, post-secondary institutions and the private sector.

About ICN

The Inter-Council Network of Provincial and Regional Councils for International Cooperation is a coalition of the eight Provincial and Regional Councils for International Cooperation. These independent member-based Councils are committed to global social justice and social change and represent more than 350 diverse civil society organizations from across Canada.

About MCIC

A coalition of Manitoba-based organizations involved in international development, the Manitoba Council for International Cooperation (MCIC)'s mission is to support, connect and amplify the work of its members and partners, while directly engaging and collaborating with Manitobans for global sustainability. MCIC encourages dialogue on global issues and helps empower Manitobans to become active global citizens - individuals who understand that their actions here make a difference around the world. MCIC is also responsible for distributing Government of Manitoba and Government of Canada funds designated for international development and humanitarian projects.

About Global Affairs Canada

Global Affairs Canada manages Canada's diplomatic relations, provides consular services to Canadians, promotes the country's international trade, and leads Canada's international development and humanitarian assistance. FIT is a program undertaken with the financial support of the Government of Canada provided through Global Affairs Canada.

