Canadian Innovation Exchange Virtually Opens The Market

For 13 years, CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange has been Canada's premier startup curation program and conference. CIX showcases Canada's most promising early and growth-stage startups to investors and corporates. In 2020, CIX Digital Summit presents an online interactive platform for tech founders, CEOs, funders and advisors to present and connect virtually. Taking place Oct 19-21, 2020, CIX will be unique with structured networking in 1:1 investor meetings and smaller structured networking groups of 5-10, so you can see who is 'in the room' and connect with the people that matter to your business. CIX's ultimate goal is powering new deals. For more information visit: https://cixsummit.com/2020/

Date: Wednesday October 14, 2020

