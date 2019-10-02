Canadian Innovation Exchange Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Lauren Linton, Executive Director, Canadian Innovation Exchange (CIX), joined Dani Lipkin, Innovation Sector Head, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the Canadian Innovation Exchange's 2019 award winners. CIX is a curation program and entrepreneur/investor conference which attracts over 650 founders and investors from across North America. The CIX Top 20 Early and the CIX Top 10 Growth programs are annual curated lists of Canada's young hot new tech companies selected from hundreds of applications each year. The Founders of the CIX Top 20 Early and the CIX Top 10 Growth companies will be presenting their innovation at The Canadian Innovation Exchange on October 16 - 17, in Toronto. For more information, please visit https://www.cixsummit.com/2019/cixtop20/.