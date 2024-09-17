The cultural legacy of K'naan's "Wavin' Flag," and national treasures Arkells are set to shine at celebration of Canada's best music creators and publishers.

Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Tate McCrae, The Weeknd, Keith Power, Tobias Jesso Jr., LU KALA, Stephan Moccio, Josh Ross, Lowell, and many more to receive awards.

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - On September 24, 2024, the 34th SOCAN Awards will honour the outstanding achievements of Canada's most accomplished songwriters, composers and music publishers over the past 2 years. This year the awards will be hosted at famed Toronto venue, HISTORY, for an unparalleled music experience, as award winners take the stage alongside epic performances. The SOCAN Awards kick-off the return of Song & Score Week in Toronto – a week-long program of celebration and education for emerging and established music creators and publishers.

2024 SOCAN Special Achievement Winners:

Arkells – Amongst Canada's most celebrated rock bands, Arkells have captivated audiences with their infectious energy, and socially conscious lyrics. Their commitment to crafting music that resonates with listeners has earned them a place in the hearts of fans around the world. In recognition of their outstanding impact on the Canadian music landscape, Arkells will be celebrated with the SOCAN National Achievement Award.

Arkells – Amongst Canada's most celebrated rock bands, Arkells have captivated audiences with their infectious energy, and socially conscious lyrics. Their commitment to crafting music that resonates with listeners has earned them a place in the hearts of fans around the world. In recognition of their outstanding impact on the Canadian music landscape, Arkells will be celebrated with the SOCAN National Achievement Award.

K'naan – "Wavin' Flag" became an anthem for freedom that spanned the entire planet. With special releases from Brazil to Japan, Mongolia to Haiti, and Nigeria to Sri Lanka, it has touched billions of people around the world and resonates as profoundly today as it did when K'naan first wrote it 15 years ago. For its global and lasting impact, K'naan will be presented with the SOCAN Cultural Impact Award.

Tobias Jesso Jr. – Grammy-winning songwriter, Tobias Jesso Jr. has written hits for global superstars including Adele, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes and most recently Dua Lipa ("Houdini"), and Daniel Caesar ("Always"). Jesso Jr. took the world by storm in 2023 and for his contributions, he will be receiving the SOCAN International Achievement Award.

Keith Power – 2024 will see Power add six-time SOCAN Screen Composer of the Year to his long list of accolades. The multifaceted composer has created the scores for some of the most successful network television series including Magnum P.I., Heartland and The Way Home.

Drake – His impact on modern music is unparalleled, as he continues to set trends and reshape the boundaries of rap, R&B, and pop music. His unmistakable influence on the music industry and songwriting prowess have earned him the SOCAN Songwriter of the Year – Performer Award.

Lauren Spencer Smith – Spencer Smith has emerged as a powerful new voice in Canadian music after achieving global notoriety for the hit "Fingers Crossed." While the song gained traction on TikTok, she has earned critical acclaim and continues to captivate audiences with her raw, honest songwriting. Spencer Smith will be honoured with the SOCAN Breakout Songwriter Award.

Caleb and Brian Chan – Rising stars in the industry, the Chan brothers are captivating audiences by blending traditional orchestration with modern sounds. Their extraordinary talent and fresh perspectives have earned them this year's SOCAN Breakout Composer Award.

"Canada has become renowned for our breadth of talent and diverse musical landscape, and the SOCAN Awards are a special opportunity to recognize the songwriters, composers and music publishers behind that work," said SOCAN CEO Jennifer Brown. "Every day we adapt to an evolving industry and safeguard the rights of music creators in order to ensure Canadian culture, music and storytelling continue to be valued and celebrated."

The 2024 SOCAN Awards will feature live performances by Jade Eagleson, LU KALA, Nemahsis, Noeline Hofmann, Sebastian Gaskin, Strings From Paris, and special performance of K'naan's "Wavin' Flag".

SOCAN Achievement Award winners receive "The SOCAN" – the world's first and only music industry trophy that is also a musical instrument, incorporating five custom bronze crotales, tuned this year with notes from "Wavin' Flag" by K'naan.

The full list of this year's SOCAN Award winners will be released on the evening of September 24, 2024.

Sponsors of the 2024 SOCAN Awards are Gowling WLG, and Long & McQuade. Official charity partners: SOCAN Foundation and the Unison Benevolent Fund.

The SOCAN Awards and the Gala de la SOCAN have been held in Toronto and Montreal since 1990, honouring excellence in Canadian songwriting, composing and music publishing.

Song & Score Week runs from September 25 – 27 in Toronto. www.songandscoreweek.com

About SOCAN

SOCAN is a rights management organization that connects more than four million music creators worldwide, and more than a quarter-million businesses and individuals in Canada. More than 190,000 songwriters, composers, and music publishers are its direct members, and more than 100,000 organizations are Licensed To Play music across Canada. With a concerted use of progressive technology and unique data, SOCAN is dedicated to upholding the fundamental truths that music has value and music creators and publishers deserve fair compensation for their work. For more information: www.socan.com.

Media contacts: Red Umbrella PR: [email protected]; SOCAN: Nicole Van Severen - [email protected]