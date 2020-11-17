"The national trend in housing starts increased in October following a pause in September," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Higher single-detached SAAR starts in October drove the overall trend higher, offsetting a second consecutive decline in monthly multi-family SAAR starts. Single-detached starts trended higher in several major centres, including Toronto and Montréal."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 214,875 units in October, an increase of 3.0% from 208,715 units in September. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 3.5% in October to 202,584 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by a slight 0.2% to 144,796 units in October while single-detached urban starts increased by 14.3% to 57,788 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,291 units.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







October

2019 October

2020 % October

2019 October

2020 % October

2019 October

2020 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

53 49 -8 20 11 -45 73 60 -18 P.E.I.

30 35 17 66 15 -77 96 50 -48 N.S.

159 129 -19 60 51 -15 219 180 -18 N.B.

66 78 18 70 95 36 136 173 27 Atlantic

308 291 -6 216 172 -20 524 463 -12 Qc

512 776 52 4,177 3,543 -15 4,689 4,319 -8 Ont.

1,802 2,364 31 4,614 4,830 5 6,416 7,194 12 Man.

171 213 25 385 508 32 556 721 30 Sask.

105 138 31 104 67 -36 209 205 -2 Alta.

838 836 0 1,097 1,805 65 1,935 2,641 36 Prairies

1,114 1,187 7 1,586 2,380 50 2,700 3,567 32 B.C.

623 562 -10 2,108 1,771 -16 2,731 2,333 -15 Canada (10,000+) 4,359 5,180 19 12,701 12,696 0 17,060 17,876 5 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 25 31 24 169 86 -49 194 117 -40 Barrie

19 52 174 31 264 ## 50 316 ## Belleville

44 44 - 2 64 ## 46 108 135 Brantford

27 119 341 11 15 36 38 134 253 Calgary

282 316 12 536 666 24 818 982 20 Edmonton

378 396 5 444 1,074 142 822 1,470 79 Greater Sudbury 10 15 50 6 32 433 16 47 194 Guelph

14 26 86 39 99 154 53 125 136 Halifax

94 72 -23 22 35 59 116 107 -8 Hamilton

73 57 -22 637 457 -28 710 514 -28 Kelowna

44 31 -30 277 64 -77 321 95 -70 Kingston

26 35 35 21 36 71 47 71 51 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 84 78 -7 408 173 -58 492 251 -49 Lethbridge

39 30 -23 12 7 -42 51 37 -27 London

115 183 59 128 104 -19 243 287 18 Moncton

13 39 200 26 46 77 39 85 118 Montréal

221 300 36 2,428 1,795 -26 2,649 2,095 -21 Oshawa

44 100 127 37 233 ## 81 333 311 Ottawa-Gatineau 327 363 11 869 567 -35 1,196 930 -22 Gatineau

34 98 188 496 84 -83 530 182 -66 Ottawa

293 265 -10 373 483 29 666 748 12 Peterborough

27 52 93 12 25 108 39 77 97 Québec

60 110 83 442 669 51 502 779 55 Regina

32 19 -41 25 24 -4 57 43 -25 Saguenay

20 21 5 93 37 -60 113 58 -49 St. Catharines-Niagara 170 114 -33 114 224 96 284 338 19 Saint John

19 18 -5 20 0 -100 39 18 -54 St. John's

43 41 -5 13 7 -46 56 48 -14 Saskatoon

65 110 69 51 32 -37 116 142 22 Sherbrooke

8 37 363 115 438 281 123 475 286 Thunder Bay

15 20 33 56 4 -93 71 24 -66 Toronto

404 714 77 2,258 2,287 1 2,662 3,001 13 Trois-Rivières 19 16 -16 99 64 -35 118 80 -32 Vancouver

305 263 -14 1,014 1,011 0 1,319 1,274 -3 Victoria

64 49 -23 263 241 -8 327 290 -11 Windsor

59 83 41 21 103 390 80 186 133 Winnipeg

131 186 42 284 390 37 415 576 39 Total

3,320 4,140 25 10,983 11,373 4 14,303 15,513 8 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value



Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total







September

2020 October

2020 % September

2020 October

2020 % September

2020 October

2020 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

371 455 23 72 122 69 443 577 30 P.E.I.

241 314 30 252 180 -29 493 494 0 N.S.

1,647 1,586 -4 4,412 727 -84 6,059 2,313 -62 N.B.

1,209 813 -33 883 1,106 25 2,092 1,919 -8 Qc

7,204 9,000 25 40,245 36,668 -9 47,449 45,668 -4 Ont.

21,719 24,810 14 57,258 56,435 -1 78,977 81,245 3 Man.

2,007 2,328 16 1,284 6,096 375 3,291 8,424 156 Sask.

1,244 1,395 12 312 804 158 1,556 2,199 41 Alta.

8,264 10,076 22 16,395 21,356 30 24,659 31,432 27 B.C.

6,639 7,011 6 24,005 21,302 -11 30,644 28,313 -8 Canada (10,000+) 50,545 57,788 14 145,118 144,796 0 195,663 202,584 4 Canada (All Areas) 58,908 66,037 12 149,808 148,839 -1 208,715 214,875 3 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 440 395 -10 636 1,032 62 1,076 1,427 33 Barrie

821 624 -24 72 3,168 ## 893 3,792 325 Belleville

422 405 -4 144 768 433 566 1,173 107 Brantford

530 1,612 204 612 180 -71 1,142 1,792 57 Calgary

3,066 3,845 25 8,700 7,992 -8 11,766 11,837 1 Edmonton

3,939 4,523 15 6,420 12,888 101 10,359 17,411 68 Greater Sudbury 98 148 51 96 384 300 194 532 174 Guelph

191 414 117 48 1,188 ## 239 1,602 ## Halifax

1,099 868 -21 4,176 420 -90 5,275 1,288 -76 Hamilton

92 673 ## 2,616 5,484 110 2,708 6,157 127 Kelowna

457 423 -7 588 768 31 1,045 1,191 14 Kingston

342 532 56 2,244 432 -81 2,586 964 -63 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 977 827 -15 6,780 2,076 -69 7,757 2,903 -63 Lethbridge

320 299 -7 132 84 -36 452 383 -15 London

1,863 2,338 25 2,604 1,248 -52 4,467 3,586 -20 Moncton

370 422 14 360 552 53 730 974 33 Montréal

3,008 3,313 10 29,567 21,489 -27 32,575 24,802 -24 Oshawa

1,117 1,037 -7 2,628 2,796 6 3,745 3,833 2 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,264 3,531 8 14,040 6,804 -52 17,304 10,335 -40 Gatineau

799 1,035 30 3,612 1,008 -72 4,411 2,043 -54 Ottawa

2,465 2,496 1 10,428 5,796 -44 12,893 8,292 -36 Peterborough 122 495 306 72 300 317 194 795 310 Québec

997 1,252 26 7,932 8,028 1 8,929 9,280 4 Regina

413 190 -54 132 288 118 545 478 -12 Saguenay

192 205 7 192 444 131 384 649 69 St. Catharines-Niagara 934 989 6 936 2,688 187 1,870 3,677 97 Saint John

330 208 -37 408 0 -100 738 208 -72 St. John's

283 373 32 48 84 75 331 457 38 Saskatoon

812 1,080 33 108 384 256 920 1,464 59 Sherbrooke

353 394 12 1,920 5,256 174 2,273 5,650 149 Thunder Bay 89 143 61 24 48 100 113 191 69 Toronto

7,370 8,770 19 25,644 27,444 7 33,014 36,214 10 Trois-Rivières 128 182 42 360 768 113 488 950 95 Vancouver

2,765 2,883 4 18,708 12,132 -35 21,473 15,015 -30 Victoria

657 535 -19 1,656 2,892 75 2,313 3,427 48 Windsor

756 876 16 1,596 1,236 -23 2,352 2,112 -10 Winnipeg

1,647 2,266 38 876 4,680 434 2,523 6,946 175 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

