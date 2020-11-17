Canadian housing starts trended higher in October Français

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Nov 17, 2020, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 222,734 units in October 2020, up from 214,372 units in September 2020, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
"The national trend in housing starts increased in October following a pause in September," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Higher single-detached SAAR starts in October drove the overall trend higher, offsetting a second consecutive decline in monthly multi-family SAAR starts. Single-detached starts trended higher in several major centres, including Toronto and Montréal."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 214,875 units in October, an increase of 3.0% from 208,715 units in September. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 3.5% in October to 202,584 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by a slight 0.2% to 144,796 units in October while single-detached urban starts increased by 14.3% to 57,788 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,291 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




October
2019

October
2020

%

October
2019

October
2020

%

October
2019

October
2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

53

49

-8

20

11

-45

73

60

-18

P.E.I.   


30

35

17

66

15

-77

96

50

-48

N.S.   


159

129

-19

60

51

-15

219

180

-18

N.B.   


66

78

18

70

95

36

136

173

27

Atlantic

308

291

-6

216

172

-20

524

463

-12

Qc

512

776

52

4,177

3,543

-15

4,689

4,319

-8

Ont.   


1,802

2,364

31

4,614

4,830

5

6,416

7,194

12

Man.   


171

213

25

385

508

32

556

721

30

Sask.   


105

138

31

104

67

-36

209

205

-2

Alta.   


838

836

0

1,097

1,805

65

1,935

2,641

36

Prairies

1,114

1,187

7

1,586

2,380

50

2,700

3,567

32

B.C.   


623

562

-10

2,108

1,771

-16

2,731

2,333

-15

Canada (10,000+)

4,359

5,180

19

12,701

12,696

0

17,060

17,876

5

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

25

31

24

169

86

-49

194

117

-40

Barrie

19

52

174

31

264

##

50

316

##

Belleville

44

44

-

2

64

##

46

108

135

Brantford

27

119

341

11

15

36

38

134

253

Calgary

282

316

12

536

666

24

818

982

20

Edmonton

378

396

5

444

1,074

142

822

1,470

79

Greater Sudbury

10

15

50

6

32

433

16

47

194

Guelph

14

26

86

39

99

154

53

125

136

Halifax

94

72

-23

22

35

59

116

107

-8

Hamilton

73

57

-22

637

457

-28

710

514

-28

Kelowna

44

31

-30

277

64

-77

321

95

-70

Kingston

26

35

35

21

36

71

47

71

51

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

84

78

-7

408

173

-58

492

251

-49

Lethbridge

39

30

-23

12

7

-42

51

37

-27

London

115

183

59

128

104

-19

243

287

18

Moncton

13

39

200

26

46

77

39

85

118

Montréal

221

300

36

2,428

1,795

-26

2,649

2,095

-21

Oshawa

44

100

127

37

233

##

81

333

311

Ottawa-Gatineau

327

363

11

869

567

-35

1,196

930

-22

  Gatineau

34

98

188

496

84

-83

530

182

-66

  Ottawa

293

265

-10

373

483

29

666

748

12

Peterborough

27

52

93

12

25

108

39

77

97

Québec

60

110

83

442

669

51

502

779

55

Regina

32

19

-41

25

24

-4

57

43

-25

Saguenay

20

21

5

93

37

-60

113

58

-49

St. Catharines-Niagara

170

114

-33

114

224

96

284

338

19

Saint John

19

18

-5

20

0

-100

39

18

-54

St. John's

43

41

-5

13

7

-46

56

48

-14

Saskatoon

65

110

69

51

32

-37

116

142

22

Sherbrooke

8

37

363

115

438

281

123

475

286

Thunder Bay

15

20

33

56

4

-93

71

24

-66

Toronto

404

714

77

2,258

2,287

1

2,662

3,001

13

Trois-Rivières

19

16

-16

99

64

-35

118

80

-32

Vancouver

305

263

-14

1,014

1,011

0

1,319

1,274

-3

Victoria

64

49

-23

263

241

-8

327

290

-11

Windsor

59

83

41

21

103

390

80

186

133

Winnipeg

131

186

42

284

390

37

415

576

39

Total

3,320

4,140

25

10,983

11,373

4

14,303

15,513

8

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total




September
2020

October
2020

%

September
2020

October
2020

%

September
2020

October
2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

371

455

23

72

122

69

443

577

30

P.E.I.   


241

314

30

252

180

-29

493

494

0

N.S.   


1,647

1,586

-4

4,412

727

-84

6,059

2,313

-62

N.B.   


1,209

813

-33

883

1,106

25

2,092

1,919

-8

Qc  


7,204

9,000

25

40,245

36,668

-9

47,449

45,668

-4

Ont.   


21,719

24,810

14

57,258

56,435

-1

78,977

81,245

3

Man.   


2,007

2,328

16

1,284

6,096

375

3,291

8,424

156

Sask.   


1,244

1,395

12

312

804

158

1,556

2,199

41

Alta.   


8,264

10,076

22

16,395

21,356

30

24,659

31,432

27

B.C.   


6,639

7,011

6

24,005

21,302

-11

30,644

28,313

-8

Canada (10,000+)

50,545

57,788

14

145,118

144,796

0

195,663

202,584

4

Canada (All Areas)

58,908

66,037

12

149,808

148,839

-1

208,715

214,875

3

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

440

395

-10

636

1,032

62

1,076

1,427

33

Barrie

821

624

-24

72

3,168

##

893

3,792

325

Belleville

422

405

-4

144

768

433

566

1,173

107

Brantford

530

1,612

204

612

180

-71

1,142

1,792

57

Calgary

3,066

3,845

25

8,700

7,992

-8

11,766

11,837

1

Edmonton

3,939

4,523

15

6,420

12,888

101

10,359

17,411

68

Greater Sudbury

98

148

51

96

384

300

194

532

174

Guelph

191

414

117

48

1,188

##

239

1,602

##

Halifax

1,099

868

-21

4,176

420

-90

5,275

1,288

-76

Hamilton

92

673

##

2,616

5,484

110

2,708

6,157

127

Kelowna

457

423

-7

588

768

31

1,045

1,191

14

Kingston

342

532

56

2,244

432

-81

2,586

964

-63

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

977

827

-15

6,780

2,076

-69

7,757

2,903

-63

Lethbridge

320

299

-7

132

84

-36

452

383

-15

London

1,863

2,338

25

2,604

1,248

-52

4,467

3,586

-20

Moncton

370

422

14

360

552

53

730

974

33

Montréal

3,008

3,313

10

29,567

21,489

-27

32,575

24,802

-24

Oshawa

1,117

1,037

-7

2,628

2,796

6

3,745

3,833

2

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,264

3,531

8

14,040

6,804

-52

17,304

10,335

-40

  Gatineau

799

1,035

30

3,612

1,008

-72

4,411

2,043

-54

  Ottawa

2,465

2,496

1

10,428

5,796

-44

12,893

8,292

-36

Peterborough

122

495

306

72

300

317

194

795

310

Québec

997

1,252

26

7,932

8,028

1

8,929

9,280

4

Regina

413

190

-54

132

288

118

545

478

-12

Saguenay

192

205

7

192

444

131

384

649

69

St. Catharines-Niagara

934

989

6

936

2,688

187

1,870

3,677

97

Saint John

330

208

-37

408

0

-100

738

208

-72

St. John's

283

373

32

48

84

75

331

457

38

Saskatoon

812

1,080

33

108

384

256

920

1,464

59

Sherbrooke

353

394

12

1,920

5,256

174

2,273

5,650

149

Thunder Bay

89

143

61

24

48

100

113

191

69

Toronto

7,370

8,770

19

25,644

27,444

7

33,014

36,214

10

Trois-Rivières

128

182

42

360

768

113

488

950

95

Vancouver

2,765

2,883

4

18,708

12,132

-35

21,473

15,015

-30

Victoria

657

535

-19

1,656

2,892

75

2,313

3,427

48

Windsor

756

876

16

1,596

1,236

-23

2,352

2,112

-10

Winnipeg

1,647

2,266

38

876

4,680

434

2,523

6,946

175

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, [email protected]

