Canadian housing starts trended higher in October Français
Nov 17, 2020, 08:13 ET
OTTAWA, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 222,734 units in October 2020, up from 214,372 units in September 2020, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
"The national trend in housing starts increased in October following a pause in September," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Higher single-detached SAAR starts in October drove the overall trend higher, offsetting a second consecutive decline in monthly multi-family SAAR starts. Single-detached starts trended higher in several major centres, including Toronto and Montréal."
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as they are largely driven by the multi-unit segment of the market which can vary significantly from one month to the next.
The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 214,875 units in October, an increase of 3.0% from 208,715 units in September. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 3.5% in October to 202,584 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by a slight 0.2% to 144,796 units in October while single-detached urban starts increased by 14.3% to 57,788 units.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,291 units.
Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are also available in English and French through our website and through CMHC's Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets.
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
October
|
October
|
%
|
October
|
October
|
%
|
October
|
October
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
53
|
49
|
-8
|
20
|
11
|
-45
|
73
|
60
|
-18
|
P.E.I.
|
30
|
35
|
17
|
66
|
15
|
-77
|
96
|
50
|
-48
|
N.S.
|
159
|
129
|
-19
|
60
|
51
|
-15
|
219
|
180
|
-18
|
N.B.
|
66
|
78
|
18
|
70
|
95
|
36
|
136
|
173
|
27
|
Atlantic
|
308
|
291
|
-6
|
216
|
172
|
-20
|
524
|
463
|
-12
|
Qc
|
512
|
776
|
52
|
4,177
|
3,543
|
-15
|
4,689
|
4,319
|
-8
|
Ont.
|
1,802
|
2,364
|
31
|
4,614
|
4,830
|
5
|
6,416
|
7,194
|
12
|
Man.
|
171
|
213
|
25
|
385
|
508
|
32
|
556
|
721
|
30
|
Sask.
|
105
|
138
|
31
|
104
|
67
|
-36
|
209
|
205
|
-2
|
Alta.
|
838
|
836
|
0
|
1,097
|
1,805
|
65
|
1,935
|
2,641
|
36
|
Prairies
|
1,114
|
1,187
|
7
|
1,586
|
2,380
|
50
|
2,700
|
3,567
|
32
|
B.C.
|
623
|
562
|
-10
|
2,108
|
1,771
|
-16
|
2,731
|
2,333
|
-15
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
4,359
|
5,180
|
19
|
12,701
|
12,696
|
0
|
17,060
|
17,876
|
5
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
25
|
31
|
24
|
169
|
86
|
-49
|
194
|
117
|
-40
|
Barrie
|
19
|
52
|
174
|
31
|
264
|
##
|
50
|
316
|
##
|
Belleville
|
44
|
44
|
-
|
2
|
64
|
##
|
46
|
108
|
135
|
Brantford
|
27
|
119
|
341
|
11
|
15
|
36
|
38
|
134
|
253
|
Calgary
|
282
|
316
|
12
|
536
|
666
|
24
|
818
|
982
|
20
|
Edmonton
|
378
|
396
|
5
|
444
|
1,074
|
142
|
822
|
1,470
|
79
|
Greater Sudbury
|
10
|
15
|
50
|
6
|
32
|
433
|
16
|
47
|
194
|
Guelph
|
14
|
26
|
86
|
39
|
99
|
154
|
53
|
125
|
136
|
Halifax
|
94
|
72
|
-23
|
22
|
35
|
59
|
116
|
107
|
-8
|
Hamilton
|
73
|
57
|
-22
|
637
|
457
|
-28
|
710
|
514
|
-28
|
Kelowna
|
44
|
31
|
-30
|
277
|
64
|
-77
|
321
|
95
|
-70
|
Kingston
|
26
|
35
|
35
|
21
|
36
|
71
|
47
|
71
|
51
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
84
|
78
|
-7
|
408
|
173
|
-58
|
492
|
251
|
-49
|
Lethbridge
|
39
|
30
|
-23
|
12
|
7
|
-42
|
51
|
37
|
-27
|
London
|
115
|
183
|
59
|
128
|
104
|
-19
|
243
|
287
|
18
|
Moncton
|
13
|
39
|
200
|
26
|
46
|
77
|
39
|
85
|
118
|
Montréal
|
221
|
300
|
36
|
2,428
|
1,795
|
-26
|
2,649
|
2,095
|
-21
|
Oshawa
|
44
|
100
|
127
|
37
|
233
|
##
|
81
|
333
|
311
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
327
|
363
|
11
|
869
|
567
|
-35
|
1,196
|
930
|
-22
|
Gatineau
|
34
|
98
|
188
|
496
|
84
|
-83
|
530
|
182
|
-66
|
Ottawa
|
293
|
265
|
-10
|
373
|
483
|
29
|
666
|
748
|
12
|
Peterborough
|
27
|
52
|
93
|
12
|
25
|
108
|
39
|
77
|
97
|
Québec
|
60
|
110
|
83
|
442
|
669
|
51
|
502
|
779
|
55
|
Regina
|
32
|
19
|
-41
|
25
|
24
|
-4
|
57
|
43
|
-25
|
Saguenay
|
20
|
21
|
5
|
93
|
37
|
-60
|
113
|
58
|
-49
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
170
|
114
|
-33
|
114
|
224
|
96
|
284
|
338
|
19
|
Saint John
|
19
|
18
|
-5
|
20
|
0
|
-100
|
39
|
18
|
-54
|
St. John's
|
43
|
41
|
-5
|
13
|
7
|
-46
|
56
|
48
|
-14
|
Saskatoon
|
65
|
110
|
69
|
51
|
32
|
-37
|
116
|
142
|
22
|
Sherbrooke
|
8
|
37
|
363
|
115
|
438
|
281
|
123
|
475
|
286
|
Thunder Bay
|
15
|
20
|
33
|
56
|
4
|
-93
|
71
|
24
|
-66
|
Toronto
|
404
|
714
|
77
|
2,258
|
2,287
|
1
|
2,662
|
3,001
|
13
|
Trois-Rivières
|
19
|
16
|
-16
|
99
|
64
|
-35
|
118
|
80
|
-32
|
Vancouver
|
305
|
263
|
-14
|
1,014
|
1,011
|
0
|
1,319
|
1,274
|
-3
|
Victoria
|
64
|
49
|
-23
|
263
|
241
|
-8
|
327
|
290
|
-11
|
Windsor
|
59
|
83
|
41
|
21
|
103
|
390
|
80
|
186
|
133
|
Winnipeg
|
131
|
186
|
42
|
284
|
390
|
37
|
415
|
576
|
39
|
Total
|
3,320
|
4,140
|
25
|
10,983
|
11,373
|
4
|
14,303
|
15,513
|
8
|
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
September
|
October
|
%
|
September
|
October
|
%
|
September
|
October
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
371
|
455
|
23
|
72
|
122
|
69
|
443
|
577
|
30
|
P.E.I.
|
241
|
314
|
30
|
252
|
180
|
-29
|
493
|
494
|
0
|
N.S.
|
1,647
|
1,586
|
-4
|
4,412
|
727
|
-84
|
6,059
|
2,313
|
-62
|
N.B.
|
1,209
|
813
|
-33
|
883
|
1,106
|
25
|
2,092
|
1,919
|
-8
|
Qc
|
7,204
|
9,000
|
25
|
40,245
|
36,668
|
-9
|
47,449
|
45,668
|
-4
|
Ont.
|
21,719
|
24,810
|
14
|
57,258
|
56,435
|
-1
|
78,977
|
81,245
|
3
|
Man.
|
2,007
|
2,328
|
16
|
1,284
|
6,096
|
375
|
3,291
|
8,424
|
156
|
Sask.
|
1,244
|
1,395
|
12
|
312
|
804
|
158
|
1,556
|
2,199
|
41
|
Alta.
|
8,264
|
10,076
|
22
|
16,395
|
21,356
|
30
|
24,659
|
31,432
|
27
|
B.C.
|
6,639
|
7,011
|
6
|
24,005
|
21,302
|
-11
|
30,644
|
28,313
|
-8
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
50,545
|
57,788
|
14
|
145,118
|
144,796
|
0
|
195,663
|
202,584
|
4
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
58,908
|
66,037
|
12
|
149,808
|
148,839
|
-1
|
208,715
|
214,875
|
3
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
440
|
395
|
-10
|
636
|
1,032
|
62
|
1,076
|
1,427
|
33
|
Barrie
|
821
|
624
|
-24
|
72
|
3,168
|
##
|
893
|
3,792
|
325
|
Belleville
|
422
|
405
|
-4
|
144
|
768
|
433
|
566
|
1,173
|
107
|
Brantford
|
530
|
1,612
|
204
|
612
|
180
|
-71
|
1,142
|
1,792
|
57
|
Calgary
|
3,066
|
3,845
|
25
|
8,700
|
7,992
|
-8
|
11,766
|
11,837
|
1
|
Edmonton
|
3,939
|
4,523
|
15
|
6,420
|
12,888
|
101
|
10,359
|
17,411
|
68
|
Greater Sudbury
|
98
|
148
|
51
|
96
|
384
|
300
|
194
|
532
|
174
|
Guelph
|
191
|
414
|
117
|
48
|
1,188
|
##
|
239
|
1,602
|
##
|
Halifax
|
1,099
|
868
|
-21
|
4,176
|
420
|
-90
|
5,275
|
1,288
|
-76
|
Hamilton
|
92
|
673
|
##
|
2,616
|
5,484
|
110
|
2,708
|
6,157
|
127
|
Kelowna
|
457
|
423
|
-7
|
588
|
768
|
31
|
1,045
|
1,191
|
14
|
Kingston
|
342
|
532
|
56
|
2,244
|
432
|
-81
|
2,586
|
964
|
-63
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
977
|
827
|
-15
|
6,780
|
2,076
|
-69
|
7,757
|
2,903
|
-63
|
Lethbridge
|
320
|
299
|
-7
|
132
|
84
|
-36
|
452
|
383
|
-15
|
London
|
1,863
|
2,338
|
25
|
2,604
|
1,248
|
-52
|
4,467
|
3,586
|
-20
|
Moncton
|
370
|
422
|
14
|
360
|
552
|
53
|
730
|
974
|
33
|
Montréal
|
3,008
|
3,313
|
10
|
29,567
|
21,489
|
-27
|
32,575
|
24,802
|
-24
|
Oshawa
|
1,117
|
1,037
|
-7
|
2,628
|
2,796
|
6
|
3,745
|
3,833
|
2
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
3,264
|
3,531
|
8
|
14,040
|
6,804
|
-52
|
17,304
|
10,335
|
-40
|
Gatineau
|
799
|
1,035
|
30
|
3,612
|
1,008
|
-72
|
4,411
|
2,043
|
-54
|
Ottawa
|
2,465
|
2,496
|
1
|
10,428
|
5,796
|
-44
|
12,893
|
8,292
|
-36
|
Peterborough
|
122
|
495
|
306
|
72
|
300
|
317
|
194
|
795
|
310
|
Québec
|
997
|
1,252
|
26
|
7,932
|
8,028
|
1
|
8,929
|
9,280
|
4
|
Regina
|
413
|
190
|
-54
|
132
|
288
|
118
|
545
|
478
|
-12
|
Saguenay
|
192
|
205
|
7
|
192
|
444
|
131
|
384
|
649
|
69
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
934
|
989
|
6
|
936
|
2,688
|
187
|
1,870
|
3,677
|
97
|
Saint John
|
330
|
208
|
-37
|
408
|
0
|
-100
|
738
|
208
|
-72
|
St. John's
|
283
|
373
|
32
|
48
|
84
|
75
|
331
|
457
|
38
|
Saskatoon
|
812
|
1,080
|
33
|
108
|
384
|
256
|
920
|
1,464
|
59
|
Sherbrooke
|
353
|
394
|
12
|
1,920
|
5,256
|
174
|
2,273
|
5,650
|
149
|
Thunder Bay
|
89
|
143
|
61
|
24
|
48
|
100
|
113
|
191
|
69
|
Toronto
|
7,370
|
8,770
|
19
|
25,644
|
27,444
|
7
|
33,014
|
36,214
|
10
|
Trois-Rivières
|
128
|
182
|
42
|
360
|
768
|
113
|
488
|
950
|
95
|
Vancouver
|
2,765
|
2,883
|
4
|
18,708
|
12,132
|
-35
|
21,473
|
15,015
|
-30
|
Victoria
|
657
|
535
|
-19
|
1,656
|
2,892
|
75
|
2,313
|
3,427
|
48
|
Windsor
|
756
|
876
|
16
|
1,596
|
1,236
|
-23
|
2,352
|
2,112
|
-10
|
Winnipeg
|
1,647
|
2,266
|
38
|
876
|
4,680
|
434
|
2,523
|
6,946
|
175
|
Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
