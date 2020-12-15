"The national trend in housing starts in November increased," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Multi-family SAAR starts partly rebounded in November from two consecutive declines, offsetting a decline in single-detached SAAR starts and driving the overall trend higher. Multi-family starts were particularly strong in Vancouver and Montréal in November."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 246,033 units in November, an increase of 14.4% from 215,134 units in October. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 15% in November to 233,106 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 22.5% to 177,661 units in November while single-detached urban starts decreased by 3.8% to 55,445 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,927 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release December data on January 18 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







November

2019 November

2020 % November

2019 November

2020 % November

2019 November

2020 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

67 53 -21 19 30 58 86 83 -3 P.E.I.

16 33 106 58 57 -2 74 90 22 N.S.

113 182 61 198 430 117 311 612 97 N.B.

96 108 13 266 337 27 362 445 23 Atlantic

292 376 29 541 854 58 833 1,230 48 Qc

555 678 22 3,110 4,324 39 3,665 5,002 36 Ont.

1,664 2,208 33 4,175 5,362 28 5,839 7,570 30 Man.

155 162 5 295 683 132 450 845 88 Sask.

125 121 -3 36 156 333 161 277 72 Alta.

946 923 -2 1,262 1,259 0 2,208 2,182 -1 Prairies

1,226 1,206 -2 1,593 2,098 32 2,819 3,304 17 B.C.

586 637 9 3,366 3,122 -7 3,952 3,759 -5 Canada (10,000+) 4,323 5,105 18 12,785 15,760 23 17,108 20,865 22 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 33 26 -21 104 7 -93 137 33 -76 Barrie

26 76 192 260 24 -91 286 100 -65 Belleville

44 44 - 12 4 -67 56 48 -14 Brantford

33 67 103 30 69 130 63 136 116 Calgary

378 353 -7 576 599 4 954 952 0 Edmonton

391 422 8 549 581 6 940 1,003 7 Greater Sudbury 16 16 - 0 18 ## 16 34 113 Guelph

16 24 50 36 17 -53 52 41 -21 Halifax

49 122 149 128 401 213 177 523 195 Hamilton

87 102 17 293 129 -56 380 231 -39 Kelowna

61 48 -21 246 66 -73 307 114 -63 Kingston

34 58 71 6 58 ## 40 116 190 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 66 96 45 351 90 -74 417 186 -55 Lethbridge

30 27 -10 12 9 -25 42 36 -14 London

109 195 79 111 1,075 ## 220 1,270 477 Moncton

27 26 -4 201 177 -12 228 203 -11 Montréal

250 281 12 1,547 2,810 82 1,797 3,091 72 Oshawa

46 98 113 102 127 25 148 225 52 Ottawa-Gatineau 292 366 25 948 1,130 19 1,240 1,496 21 Gatineau

22 58 164 291 349 20 313 407 30 Ottawa

270 308 14 657 781 19 927 1,089 17 Peterborough

11 47 327 2 0 -100 13 47 262 Québec

61 67 10 595 371 -38 656 438 -33 Regina

41 32 -22 16 85 431 57 117 105 Saguenay

12 27 125 47 24 -49 59 51 -14 St. Catharines-Niagara 117 113 -3 154 89 -42 271 202 -25 Saint John

19 34 79 2 66 ## 21 100 376 St. John's

55 43 -22 12 27 125 67 70 4 Saskatoon

76 80 5 12 62 417 88 142 61 Sherbrooke

42 21 -50 131 106 -19 173 127 -27 Thunder Bay

5 18 260 0 0 - 5 18 260 Toronto

371 522 41 1,666 2,391 44 2,037 2,913 43 Trois-Rivières 16 21 31 45 51 13 61 72 18 Vancouver

242 262 8 2,073 2,503 21 2,315 2,765 19 Victoria

60 60 - 286 171 -40 346 231 -33 Windsor

44 65 48 49 167 241 93 232 149 Winnipeg

118 134 14 197 540 174 315 674 114 Total

3,278 3,993 22 10,799 14,044 30 14,077 18,037 28 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.















Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC















## not calculable / extreme value

















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



October 2020 November 2020 % October 2020 November 2020 % October 2020 November 2020 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

460 444 -3 123 351 185 583 795 36 P.E.I.

317 308 -3 180 684 280 497 992 100 N.S.

1,613 1,876 16 733 5,007 ## 2,346 6,883 193 N.B.

834 820 -2 1,118 3,931 252 1,952 4,751 143 Qc

9,044 7,616 -16 36,663 47,767 30 45,707 55,383 21 Ont.

24,749 24,186 -2 56,689 57,682 2 81,438 81,868 1 Man.

2,347 1,934 -18 6,096 8,196 34 8,443 10,130 20 Sask.

1,400 1,341 -4 804 1,872 133 2,204 3,213 46 Alta.

9,909 10,025 1 21,310 14,793 -31 31,219 24,818 -21 B.C.

6,992 6,895 -1 21,268 37,378 76 28,260 44,273 57 Canada (10,000+) 57,665 55,445 -4 144,984 177,661 23 202,649 233,106 15 Canada (All Areas) 66,083 64,213 -3 149,051 181,821 22 215,134 246,033 14 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 388 307 -21 1,032 84 -92 1,420 391 -72 Barrie

627 673 7 3,168 288 -91 3,795 961 -75 Belleville

430 478 11 768 48 -94 1,198 526 -56 Brantford

1,590 983 -38 180 828 360 1,770 1,811 2 Calgary

3,749 3,716 -1 7,992 7,188 -10 11,741 10,904 -7 Edmonton

4,562 4,736 4 12,888 6,972 -46 17,450 11,708 -33 Greater Sudbury 151 143 -5 384 216 -44 535 359 -33 Guelph

436 308 -29 1,188 204 -83 1,624 512 -68 Halifax

945 1,316 39 420 4,812 ## 1,365 6,128 349 Hamilton

709 957 35 5,484 1,548 -72 6,193 2,505 -60 Kelowna

419 414 -1 768 792 3 1,187 1,206 2 Kingston

542 505 -7 432 696 61 974 1,201 23 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 826 1,128 37 2,076 1,080 -48 2,902 2,208 -24 Lethbridge

301 333 11 84 108 29 385 441 15 London

2,353 2,263 -4 1,248 12,900 ## 3,601 15,163 321 Moncton

407 229 -44 552 2,124 285 959 2,353 145 Montréal

3,299 2,946 -11 21,485 33,354 55 24,784 36,300 46 Oshawa

1,055 1,179 12 2,796 1,524 -45 3,851 2,703 -30 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,597 4,042 12 6,804 13,560 99 10,401 17,602 69 Gatineau

1,020 777 -24 1,008 4,188 315 2,028 4,965 145 Ottawa

2,577 3,265 27 5,796 9,372 62 8,373 12,637 51 Peterborough 537 584 9 300 0 -100 837 584 -30 Québec

1,306 766 -41 8,028 4,452 -45 9,334 5,218 -44 Regina

205 372 81 288 1,020 254 493 1,392 182 Saguenay

211 297 41 444 288 -35 655 585 -11 St. Catharines-Niagara 997 1,242 25 2,688 1,068 -60 3,685 2,310 -37 Saint John

230 253 10 0 792 ## 230 1,045 354 St. John's

374 341 -9 84 324 286 458 665 45 Saskatoon

1,152 760 -34 384 744 94 1,536 1,504 -2 Sherbrooke

382 284 -26 5,256 1,272 -76 5,638 1,556 -72 Thunder Bay 154 205 33 48 0 -100 202 205 1 Toronto

8,508 5,930 -30 27,444 28,692 5 35,952 34,622 -4 Trois-Rivières 188 248 32 768 612 -20 956 860 -10 Vancouver

2,868 2,906 1 12,132 30,036 148 15,000 32,942 120 Victoria

541 697 29 2,892 2,052 -29 3,433 2,749 -20 Windsor

881 809 -8 1,236 2,004 62 2,117 2,813 33 Winnipeg

2,334 1,730 -26 4,680 6,480 38 7,014 8,210 17 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions.















Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC















## not calculable / extreme value





















SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Information on this release: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

