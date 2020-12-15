Canadian housing starts trended higher in November Français

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 231,491 units in November 2020, up from 222,989 units in October 2020, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas
"The national trend in housing starts in November increased," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Multi-family SAAR starts partly rebounded in November from two consecutive declines, offsetting a decline in single-detached SAAR starts and driving the overall trend higher. Multi-family starts were particularly strong in Vancouver and Montréal in November."

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada was 246,033 units in November, an increase of 14.4% from 215,134 units in October. The SAAR of urban starts increased by 15% in November to 233,106 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 22.5% to 177,661 units in November while single-detached urban starts decreased by 3.8% to 55,445 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,927 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release December data on January 18 at 8:15 AM ET.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




November
2019

November
2020

%

November
2019

November
2020

%

November
2019

November
2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

67

53

-21

19

30

58

86

83

-3

P.E.I.   


16

33

106

58

57

-2

74

90

22

N.S.   


113

182

61

198

430

117

311

612

97

N.B.   


96

108

13

266

337

27

362

445

23

Atlantic

292

376

29

541

854

58

833

1,230

48

Qc

555

678

22

3,110

4,324

39

3,665

5,002

36

Ont.   


1,664

2,208

33

4,175

5,362

28

5,839

7,570

30

Man.   


155

162

5

295

683

132

450

845

88

Sask.   


125

121

-3

36

156

333

161

277

72

Alta.   


946

923

-2

1,262

1,259

0

2,208

2,182

-1

Prairies

1,226

1,206

-2

1,593

2,098

32

2,819

3,304

17

B.C.   


586

637

9

3,366

3,122

-7

3,952

3,759

-5

Canada (10,000+)

4,323

5,105

18

12,785

15,760

23

17,108

20,865

22

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

33

26

-21

104

7

-93

137

33

-76

Barrie

26

76

192

260

24

-91

286

100

-65

Belleville

44

44

-

12

4

-67

56

48

-14

Brantford

33

67

103

30

69

130

63

136

116

Calgary

378

353

-7

576

599

4

954

952

0

Edmonton

391

422

8

549

581

6

940

1,003

7

Greater Sudbury

16

16

-

0

18

##

16

34

113

Guelph

16

24

50

36

17

-53

52

41

-21

Halifax

49

122

149

128

401

213

177

523

195

Hamilton

87

102

17

293

129

-56

380

231

-39

Kelowna

61

48

-21

246

66

-73

307

114

-63

Kingston

34

58

71

6

58

##

40

116

190

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

66

96

45

351

90

-74

417

186

-55

Lethbridge

30

27

-10

12

9

-25

42

36

-14

London

109

195

79

111

1,075

##

220

1,270

477

Moncton

27

26

-4

201

177

-12

228

203

-11

Montréal

250

281

12

1,547

2,810

82

1,797

3,091

72

Oshawa

46

98

113

102

127

25

148

225

52

Ottawa-Gatineau

292

366

25

948

1,130

19

1,240

1,496

21

  Gatineau

22

58

164

291

349

20

313

407

30

  Ottawa

270

308

14

657

781

19

927

1,089

17

Peterborough

11

47

327

2

0

-100

13

47

262

Québec

61

67

10

595

371

-38

656

438

-33

Regina

41

32

-22

16

85

431

57

117

105

Saguenay

12

27

125

47

24

-49

59

51

-14

St. Catharines-Niagara

117

113

-3

154

89

-42

271

202

-25

Saint John

19

34

79

2

66

##

21

100

376

St. John's

55

43

-22

12

27

125

67

70

4

Saskatoon

76

80

5

12

62

417

88

142

61

Sherbrooke

42

21

-50

131

106

-19

173

127

-27

Thunder Bay

5

18

260

0

0

-

5

18

260

Toronto

371

522

41

1,666

2,391

44

2,037

2,913

43

Trois-Rivières

16

21

31

45

51

13

61

72

18

Vancouver

242

262

8

2,073

2,503

21

2,315

2,765

19

Victoria

60

60

-

286

171

-40

346

231

-33

Windsor

44

65

48

49

167

241

93

232

149

Winnipeg

118

134

14

197

540

174

315

674

114

Total

3,278

3,993

22

10,799

14,044

30

14,077

18,037

28

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


October 2020

November 2020

%

October 2020

November 2020

%

October 2020

November 2020

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

460

444

-3

123

351

185

583

795

36

P.E.I.   


317

308

-3

180

684

280

497

992

100

N.S.   


1,613

1,876

16

733

5,007

##

2,346

6,883

193

N.B.   


834

820

-2

1,118

3,931

252

1,952

4,751

143

Qc  


9,044

7,616

-16

36,663

47,767

30

45,707

55,383

21

Ont.   


24,749

24,186

-2

56,689

57,682

2

81,438

81,868

1

Man.   


2,347

1,934

-18

6,096

8,196

34

8,443

10,130

20

Sask.   


1,400

1,341

-4

804

1,872

133

2,204

3,213

46

Alta.   


9,909

10,025

1

21,310

14,793

-31

31,219

24,818

-21

B.C.   


6,992

6,895

-1

21,268

37,378

76

28,260

44,273

57

Canada (10,000+)

57,665

55,445

-4

144,984

177,661

23

202,649

233,106

15

Canada (All Areas)

66,083

64,213

-3

149,051

181,821

22

215,134

246,033

14

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

388

307

-21

1,032

84

-92

1,420

391

-72

Barrie

627

673

7

3,168

288

-91

3,795

961

-75

Belleville

430

478

11

768

48

-94

1,198

526

-56

Brantford

1,590

983

-38

180

828

360

1,770

1,811

2

Calgary

3,749

3,716

-1

7,992

7,188

-10

11,741

10,904

-7

Edmonton

4,562

4,736

4

12,888

6,972

-46

17,450

11,708

-33

Greater Sudbury

151

143

-5

384

216

-44

535

359

-33

Guelph

436

308

-29

1,188

204

-83

1,624

512

-68

Halifax

945

1,316

39

420

4,812

##

1,365

6,128

349

Hamilton

709

957

35

5,484

1,548

-72

6,193

2,505

-60

Kelowna

419

414

-1

768

792

3

1,187

1,206

2

Kingston

542

505

-7

432

696

61

974

1,201

23

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

826

1,128

37

2,076

1,080

-48

2,902

2,208

-24

Lethbridge

301

333

11

84

108

29

385

441

15

London

2,353

2,263

-4

1,248

12,900

##

3,601

15,163

321

Moncton

407

229

-44

552

2,124

285

959

2,353

145

Montréal

3,299

2,946

-11

21,485

33,354

55

24,784

36,300

46

Oshawa

1,055

1,179

12

2,796

1,524

-45

3,851

2,703

-30

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,597

4,042

12

6,804

13,560

99

10,401

17,602

69

  Gatineau

1,020

777

-24

1,008

4,188

315

2,028

4,965

145

  Ottawa

2,577

3,265

27

5,796

9,372

62

8,373

12,637

51

Peterborough

537

584

9

300

0

-100

837

584

-30

Québec

1,306

766

-41

8,028

4,452

-45

9,334

5,218

-44

Regina

205

372

81

288

1,020

254

493

1,392

182

Saguenay

211

297

41

444

288

-35

655

585

-11

St. Catharines-Niagara

997

1,242

25

2,688

1,068

-60

3,685

2,310

-37

Saint John

230

253

10

0

792

##

230

1,045

354

St. John's

374

341

-9

84

324

286

458

665

45

Saskatoon

1,152

760

-34

384

744

94

1,536

1,504

-2

Sherbrooke

382

284

-26

5,256

1,272

-76

5,638

1,556

-72

Thunder Bay

154

205

33

48

0

-100

202

205

1

Toronto

8,508

5,930

-30

27,444

28,692

5

35,952

34,622

-4

Trois-Rivières

188

248

32

768

612

-20

956

860

-10

Vancouver

2,868

2,906

1

12,132

30,036

148

15,000

32,942

120

Victoria

541

697

29

2,892

2,052

-29

3,433

2,749

-20

Windsor

881

809

-8

1,236

2,004

62

2,117

2,813

33

Winnipeg

2,334

1,730

-26

4,680

6,480

38

7,014

8,210

17

