Canadian housing starts trended higher in January

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Feb 15, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 244,963 units in January 2021, up from 238,747 units in December 2020. This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
"The national trend in housing starts increased in January," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Both single- and multi-family SAAR starts rebounded strongly in January from declines in December, driving the overall trend higher. Single-family starts were particularly strong in Montréal, reaching their highest level since February 2008."

Due to COVID-19, CMHC's monthly Starts and Completions Survey (SCS) for December 2020 was not conducted in the Kelowna CMA, it resumed in January 2021. This press release includes national housing starts totals without Kelowna in order to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic where the SCS survey was conducted in both December 2020 and January 2021. The national trend and month-to-month change in the SAAR level was very similar with and without Kelowna in December and January. We will continue to monitor the situation in each centre and adjust the SCS accordingly.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada, excluding Kelowna CMA, was 281,389 units in January, an increase of 22.7% from 229,350 units in December. Including Kelowna CMA, the stand-alone monthly SAAR was 282,428 units in January, an increase of 23.1% from December.

Excluding Kelowna CMA, the SAAR of urban starts increased by 27.2% in January to 265,838 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 23.9% to 192,956 units in January while single-detached urban starts increased by 36.8% to 72,882 units.

Including Kelowna CMA, the SAAR of urban starts increased by a similar 27.7% in January to 266,877 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 24.1% to 193,328 units in January while single-detached urban starts increased by 38.1% to 73,549 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 15,551 units (with and without Kelowna CMA).

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data  are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release February 2021 data on March 15 at 8:15 AM ET.

Today at 10 AM ET, we are releasing a new Housing Market Insight - Housing Starts in Major Canadian Urban Areas, where we look at the location and patterns of housing development in Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver. We explore what factors are associated with these housing supply patterns and the level of housing completions using several metrics: distance from the city centre, transport choices, population density and family income. Our database of residential completions for the period 1990-2018 was used.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over


Single-Detached

All Others

Total





January 2020

January 2021

%

January 2020

January 2021

%

January 2020

January 2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)









N.-L.

14

22

57

11

9

-18

25

31

24

P.E.I.

7

30

329

19

16

-16

26

46

77

N.S.

96

116

21

88

320

264

184

436

137

N.B.

20

32

60

37

102

176

57

134

135

Atlantic

137

200

46

155

447

188

292

647

122

Qc

211

556

164

2,936

3,821

30

3,147

4,377

39

Ont.

1,025

1,305

27

3,609

4,855

35

4,634

6,160

33

Man.

141

122

-13

360

534

48

501

656

31

Sask.

59

73

24

184

253

38

243

326

34

Alta.

603

799

33

811

1,271

57

1,414

2,070

46

Prairies

803

994

24

1,355

2,058

52

2,158

3,052

41

B.C.

348

602

73

1,530

1,941

27

1,878

2,543

35

B.C. (excluding Kelowna)

333

556

67

1,424

1,910

34

1,757

2,466

40

Canada (10,000+)

2,524

3,657

45

9,585

13,122

37

12,109

16,779

39

Canada (10,000+ excluding Kelowna)

2,509

3,611

44

9,479

13,091

38

11,988

16,702

39












Metropolitan Areas









Abbotsford-Mission

12

21

75

232

53

-77

244

74

-70

Barrie

12

31

158

4

221

##

16

252

##

Belleville

29

7

-76

115

14

-88

144

21

-85

Brantford

13

13

-

10

150

##

23

163

##

Calgary

259

344

33

383

778

103

642

1,122

75

Edmonton

276

369

34

391

433

11

667

802

20

Greater Sudbury

0

9

##

0

0

-

0

9

##

Guelph

8

15

88

43

2

-95

51

17

-67

Halifax

63

88

40

27

291

##

90

379

321

Hamilton

34

73

115

101

116

15

135

189

40

Kelowna

15

46

207

106

31

-71

121

77

-36

Kingston

7

7

-

6

106

##

13

113

##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

42

64

52

339

779

130

381

843

121

Lethbridge

15

23

53

5

8

60

20

31

55

London

81

161

99

255

34

-87

336

195

-42

Moncton

2

4

100

10

98

##

12

102

##

Montréal

91

231

154

2,016

2,322

15

2,107

2,553

21

Oshawa

19

65

242

26

33

27

45

98

118

Ottawa-Gatineau

120

218

82

491

443

-10

611

661

8

  Gatineau

17

86

406

223

125

-44

240

211

-12

  Ottawa

103

132

28

268

318

19

371

450

21

Peterborough

4

19

375

0

0

-

4

19

375

Québec

30

80

167

308

916

197

338

996

195

Regina

27

20

-26

41

30

-27

68

50

-26

Saguenay

6

24

300

63

30

-52

69

54

-22

St. Catharines-Niagara

54

58

7

93

113

22

147

171

16

Saint John

4

17

325

26

2

-92

30

19

-37

St. John's

13

22

69

10

8

-20

23

30

30

Saskatoon

29

50

72

138

214

55

167

264

58

Sherbrooke

11

28

155

182

82

-55

193

110

-43

Thunder Bay

1

1

-

0

0

-

1

1

-

Toronto

406

338

-17

2,112

2,573

22

2,518

2,911

16

Trois-Rivières

6

12

100

12

29

142

18

41

128

Vancouver

159

211

33

865

1,183

37

1,024

1,394

36

Victoria

33

73

121

13

143

##

46

216

370

Windsor

8

21

163

5

115

##

13

136

##

Winnipeg

126

103

-18

357

515

44

483

618

28

Total

2,015

2,866

42

8,785

11,865

35

10,800

14,731

36

Total (excluding Kelowna)

2,000

2,820

41

8,679

11,834

36

10,679

14,654

37

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions









Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC









## not calculable / extreme value

 

 

 









Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


December 2020

January 2021

%

December 2020

January 2021

%

December 2020

January 2021

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

504

523

4

85

109

28

589

632

7

P.E.I.

247

852

245

132

192

45

379

1,044

175

N.S.

1,547

1,825

18

4,216

3,929

-7

5,763

5,754

0

N.B.

1,038

1,115

7

5,324

1,805

-66

6,362

2,920

-54

Qc

7,698

19,206

149

41,084

75,225

83

48,782

94,431

94

Ont.

19,891

24,651

24

48,422

63,151

30

68,313

87,802

29

Man.

2,380

1,894

-20

4,032

6,408

59

6,412

8,302

29

Sask.

1,486

1,310

-12

1,536

3,036

98

3,022

4,346

44

Alta.

11,204

12,145

8

18,440

16,013

-13

29,644

28,158

-5

B.C.

7,269

10,028

38

32,515

23,460

-28

39,784

33,488

-16

B.C. (excluding Kelowna)

7,269

9,361

29

32,515

23,088

-29

39,784

32,449

-18

Canada (10,000+)

53,264

73,549

38

155,786

193,328

24

209,050

266,877

28

Canada (All Areas)

66,524

83,855

26

162,823

198,571

22

229,350

282,428

23

Canada (10,000+ excluding Kelowna)

53,264

72,882

37

155,786

192,956

24

209,050

265,838

27

Canada (All Areas excluding Kelowna)

66,524

83,188

25

162,823

198,199

22

229,350

281,389

23











Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

340

359

6

156

636

308

496

995

101

Barrie

510

761

49

72

2,652

##

582

3,413

486

Belleville

454

173

-62

168

168

-

622

341

-45

Brantford

657

477

-27

972

1,800

85

1,629

2,277

40

Calgary

4,772

4,899

3

5,256

9,336

78

10,028

14,235

42

Edmonton

4,825

5,827

21

12,108

5,196

-57

16,933

11,023

-35

Greater Sudbury

110

530

382

96

0

-100

206

530

157

Guelph

329

322

-2

1,044

24

-98

1,373

346

-75

Halifax

918

1,232

34

3,036

3,492

15

3,954

4,724

19

Hamilton

908

1,134

25

3,372

1,392

-59

4,280

2,526

-41

Kelowna

0

667

##

0

372

##

0

1,039

##

Kingston

249

246

-1

444

1,272

186

693

1,518

119

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

719

937

30

2,988

9,348

213

3,707

10,285

177

Lethbridge

300

361

20

144

96

-33

444

457

3

London

1,920

3,600

88

912

408

-55

2,832

4,008

42

Moncton

295

239

-19

4,020

1,176

-71

4,315

1,415

-67

Montréal

2,313

8,177

254

31,554

29,320

-7

33,867

37,497

11

Oshawa

860

1,760

105

1,164

396

-66

2,024

2,156

7

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,103

5,107

65

9,744

5,316

-45

12,847

10,423

-19

  Gatineau

596

1,618

171

2,976

1,500

-50

3,572

3,118

-13

  Ottawa

2,507

3,489

39

6,768

3,816

-44

9,275

7,305

-21

Peterborough

337

508

51

0

0

-

337

508

51

Québec

630

2,521

300

4,764

10,992

131

5,394

13,513

151

Regina

537

257

-52

588

360

-39

1,125

617

-45

Saguenay

270

973

260

768

360

-53

1,038

1,333

28

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,700

1,105

-35

948

1,356

43

2,648

2,461

-7

Saint John

356

384

8

0

24

##

356

408

15

St. John's

413

446

8

72

96

33

485

542

12

Saskatoon

938

964

3

888

2,568

189

1,826

3,532

93

Sherbrooke

558

1,065

91

1,236

984

-20

1,794

2,049

14

Thunder Bay

20

96

380

0

0

-

20

96

380

Toronto

5,116

5,537

8

25,908

30,876

19

31,024

36,413

17

Trois-Rivières

164

305

86

396

348

-12

560

653

17

Vancouver

3,298

3,574

8

22,944

14,196

-38

26,242

17,770

-32

Victoria

1,009

1,078

7

3,288

1,716

-48

4,297

2,794

-35

Windsor

729

557

-24

648

1,380

113

1,377

1,937

41

Winnipeg

1,896

1,497

-21

2,148

6,180

188

4,044

7,677

90

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions

Source:  Market Analysis Centre, CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value















































SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, [email protected]

