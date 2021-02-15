"The national trend in housing starts increased in January," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist. "Both single- and multi-family SAAR starts rebounded strongly in January from declines in December, driving the overall trend higher. Single-family starts were particularly strong in Montréal, reaching their highest level since February 2008."

Due to COVID-19, CMHC's monthly Starts and Completions Survey (SCS) for December 2020 was not conducted in the Kelowna CMA, it resumed in January 2021. This press release includes national housing starts totals without Kelowna in order to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic where the SCS survey was conducted in both December 2020 and January 2021. The national trend and month-to-month change in the SAAR level was very similar with and without Kelowna in December and January. We will continue to monitor the situation in each centre and adjust the SCS accordingly.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

The standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada, excluding Kelowna CMA, was 281,389 units in January, an increase of 22.7% from 229,350 units in December. Including Kelowna CMA, the stand-alone monthly SAAR was 282,428 units in January, an increase of 23.1% from December.

Excluding Kelowna CMA, the SAAR of urban starts increased by 27.2% in January to 265,838 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 23.9% to 192,956 units in January while single-detached urban starts increased by 36.8% to 72,882 units.

Including Kelowna CMA, the SAAR of urban starts increased by a similar 27.7% in January to 266,877 units. Multiple urban starts increased by 24.1% to 193,328 units in January while single-detached urban starts increased by 38.1% to 73,549 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 15,551 units (with and without Kelowna CMA).

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal. Our analysts are also available to provide further insight into their respective markets. Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release February 2021 data on March 15 at 8:15 AM ET.

Today at 10 AM ET, we are releasing a new Housing Market Insight - Housing Starts in Major Canadian Urban Areas, where we look at the location and patterns of housing development in Toronto, Montréal and Vancouver. We explore what factors are associated with these housing supply patterns and the level of housing completions using several metrics: distance from the city centre, transport choices, population density and family income. Our database of residential completions for the period 1990-2018 was used.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over





Single-Detached All Others Total











January 2020 January 2021 % January 2020 January 2021 % January 2020 January 2021 %

Provinces (10,000+)



















N.-L.

14 22 57 11 9 -18 25 31 24

P.E.I.

7 30 329 19 16 -16 26 46 77

N.S.

96 116 21 88 320 264 184 436 137

N.B.

20 32 60 37 102 176 57 134 135

Atlantic

137 200 46 155 447 188 292 647 122

Qc

211 556 164 2,936 3,821 30 3,147 4,377 39

Ont.

1,025 1,305 27 3,609 4,855 35 4,634 6,160 33

Man.

141 122 -13 360 534 48 501 656 31

Sask.

59 73 24 184 253 38 243 326 34

Alta.

603 799 33 811 1,271 57 1,414 2,070 46

Prairies

803 994 24 1,355 2,058 52 2,158 3,052 41

B.C.

348 602 73 1,530 1,941 27 1,878 2,543 35

B.C. (excluding Kelowna) 333 556 67 1,424 1,910 34 1,757 2,466 40

Canada (10,000+) 2,524 3,657 45 9,585 13,122 37 12,109 16,779 39

Canada (10,000+ excluding Kelowna) 2,509 3,611 44 9,479 13,091 38 11,988 16,702 39

























Metropolitan Areas



















Abbotsford-Mission 12 21 75 232 53 -77 244 74 -70

Barrie

12 31 158 4 221 ## 16 252 ##

Belleville

29 7 -76 115 14 -88 144 21 -85

Brantford

13 13 - 10 150 ## 23 163 ##

Calgary

259 344 33 383 778 103 642 1,122 75

Edmonton

276 369 34 391 433 11 667 802 20

Greater Sudbury 0 9 ## 0 0 - 0 9 ##

Guelph

8 15 88 43 2 -95 51 17 -67

Halifax

63 88 40 27 291 ## 90 379 321

Hamilton

34 73 115 101 116 15 135 189 40

Kelowna

15 46 207 106 31 -71 121 77 -36

Kingston

7 7 - 6 106 ## 13 113 ##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 42 64 52 339 779 130 381 843 121

Lethbridge

15 23 53 5 8 60 20 31 55

London

81 161 99 255 34 -87 336 195 -42

Moncton

2 4 100 10 98 ## 12 102 ##

Montréal

91 231 154 2,016 2,322 15 2,107 2,553 21

Oshawa

19 65 242 26 33 27 45 98 118

Ottawa-Gatineau 120 218 82 491 443 -10 611 661 8

Gatineau

17 86 406 223 125 -44 240 211 -12

Ottawa

103 132 28 268 318 19 371 450 21

Peterborough

4 19 375 0 0 - 4 19 375

Québec

30 80 167 308 916 197 338 996 195

Regina

27 20 -26 41 30 -27 68 50 -26

Saguenay

6 24 300 63 30 -52 69 54 -22

St. Catharines-Niagara 54 58 7 93 113 22 147 171 16

Saint John

4 17 325 26 2 -92 30 19 -37

St. John's

13 22 69 10 8 -20 23 30 30

Saskatoon

29 50 72 138 214 55 167 264 58

Sherbrooke

11 28 155 182 82 -55 193 110 -43

Thunder Bay

1 1 - 0 0 - 1 1 -

Toronto

406 338 -17 2,112 2,573 22 2,518 2,911 16

Trois-Rivières

6 12 100 12 29 142 18 41 128

Vancouver

159 211 33 865 1,183 37 1,024 1,394 36

Victoria

33 73 121 13 143 ## 46 216 370

Windsor

8 21 163 5 115 ## 13 136 ##

Winnipeg

126 103 -18 357 515 44 483 618 28

Total

2,015 2,866 42 8,785 11,865 35 10,800 14,731 36

Total (excluding Kelowna) 2,000 2,820 41 8,679 11,834 36 10,679 14,654 37

Data based on 2016 Census Definitions



















Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme value



















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



December 2020 January 2021 % December 2020 January 2021 % December 2020 January 2021 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

504 523 4 85 109 28 589 632 7 P.E.I.

247 852 245 132 192 45 379 1,044 175 N.S.

1,547 1,825 18 4,216 3,929 -7 5,763 5,754 0 N.B.

1,038 1,115 7 5,324 1,805 -66 6,362 2,920 -54 Qc

7,698 19,206 149 41,084 75,225 83 48,782 94,431 94 Ont.

19,891 24,651 24 48,422 63,151 30 68,313 87,802 29 Man.

2,380 1,894 -20 4,032 6,408 59 6,412 8,302 29 Sask.

1,486 1,310 -12 1,536 3,036 98 3,022 4,346 44 Alta.

11,204 12,145 8 18,440 16,013 -13 29,644 28,158 -5 B.C.

7,269 10,028 38 32,515 23,460 -28 39,784 33,488 -16 B.C. (excluding Kelowna) 7,269 9,361 29 32,515 23,088 -29 39,784 32,449 -18 Canada (10,000+) 53,264 73,549 38 155,786 193,328 24 209,050 266,877 28 Canada (All Areas) 66,524 83,855 26 162,823 198,571 22 229,350 282,428 23 Canada (10,000+ excluding Kelowna) 53,264 72,882 37 155,786 192,956 24 209,050 265,838 27 Canada (All Areas excluding Kelowna) 66,524 83,188 25 162,823 198,199 22 229,350 281,389 23





















Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 340 359 6 156 636 308 496 995 101 Barrie

510 761 49 72 2,652 ## 582 3,413 486 Belleville

454 173 -62 168 168 - 622 341 -45 Brantford

657 477 -27 972 1,800 85 1,629 2,277 40 Calgary

4,772 4,899 3 5,256 9,336 78 10,028 14,235 42 Edmonton

4,825 5,827 21 12,108 5,196 -57 16,933 11,023 -35 Greater Sudbury 110 530 382 96 0 -100 206 530 157 Guelph

329 322 -2 1,044 24 -98 1,373 346 -75 Halifax

918 1,232 34 3,036 3,492 15 3,954 4,724 19 Hamilton

908 1,134 25 3,372 1,392 -59 4,280 2,526 -41 Kelowna

0 667 ## 0 372 ## 0 1,039 ## Kingston

249 246 -1 444 1,272 186 693 1,518 119 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 719 937 30 2,988 9,348 213 3,707 10,285 177 Lethbridge

300 361 20 144 96 -33 444 457 3 London

1,920 3,600 88 912 408 -55 2,832 4,008 42 Moncton

295 239 -19 4,020 1,176 -71 4,315 1,415 -67 Montréal

2,313 8,177 254 31,554 29,320 -7 33,867 37,497 11 Oshawa

860 1,760 105 1,164 396 -66 2,024 2,156 7 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,103 5,107 65 9,744 5,316 -45 12,847 10,423 -19 Gatineau

596 1,618 171 2,976 1,500 -50 3,572 3,118 -13 Ottawa

2,507 3,489 39 6,768 3,816 -44 9,275 7,305 -21 Peterborough 337 508 51 0 0 - 337 508 51 Québec

630 2,521 300 4,764 10,992 131 5,394 13,513 151 Regina

537 257 -52 588 360 -39 1,125 617 -45 Saguenay

270 973 260 768 360 -53 1,038 1,333 28 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,700 1,105 -35 948 1,356 43 2,648 2,461 -7 Saint John

356 384 8 0 24 ## 356 408 15 St. John's

413 446 8 72 96 33 485 542 12 Saskatoon

938 964 3 888 2,568 189 1,826 3,532 93 Sherbrooke

558 1,065 91 1,236 984 -20 1,794 2,049 14 Thunder Bay

20 96 380 0 0 - 20 96 380 Toronto

5,116 5,537 8 25,908 30,876 19 31,024 36,413 17 Trois-Rivières 164 305 86 396 348 -12 560 653 17 Vancouver

3,298 3,574 8 22,944 14,196 -38 26,242 17,770 -32 Victoria

1,009 1,078 7 3,288 1,716 -48 4,297 2,794 -35 Windsor

729 557 -24 648 1,380 113 1,377 1,937 41 Winnipeg

1,896 1,497 -21 2,148 6,180 188 4,044 7,677 90 Data based on 2016 Census Definitions Source: Market Analysis Centre, CMHC ## not calculable / extreme value

































































































SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Angelina Ritacco, Media Relations, CMHC, 416-218-3320, [email protected]

