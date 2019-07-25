Canadian hospitality and tourism innovators honoured by George Brown College

College announces 2019 honourees

TORONTO, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts (CHCA) at George Brown College announced the launch of its newest Canadian Treasures, an initiative to spotlight the accomplishments of culinary, hospitality and tourism trailblazers across Canada.

Canadian Treasures are celebrated by honouring distinguished organizations in the areas of food, beverage, hospitality, accommodation and tourism. The initiative highlights the critical role these organizations play as best in class leaders, in showcasing the best qualities of their regions, and in advancing local economic and cultural development.

"Canadian Treasures celebrates those innovators who make a real difference in terms of building great businesses and delivering culinary, hospitality and tourism experiences that help their regions become prime destinations," says Lorraine Trotter, Dean, CHCA, George Brown College. "We hope that by highlighting Canada's culinary, hospitality and tourism gems, we will demonstrate the many great features of this industry to Canadians and to tourists worldwide."

As an ongoing, inclusive and non-competitive program, Canadian Treasures will continue to commend notable hospitality and tourism organizations. Four to six high-performing organizations, such as restaurants, farmers and food providers, accommodation properties, brewers and vineyards, tourist attractions, festivals and vacation spots, will be recognized annually. CHCA will hold a range of celebratory events including tours of the organizations' operations, Chefs' House events, student study tours, food and beverage tastings and culinary workshops.

Learning Opportunities

George Brown is committed to delivering excellence and innovation in helping students prepare for the workplace. An important benefit of Canadian Treasures is the involvement of students in hands-on learning beyond the classroom. As part of the initiative, students will participate in field placements and regional travel, enabling them to discover the industry's top employers and develop job relevant skills to succeed in the future.

2019 Canadian Treasures honourees:

Toqué Restaurant, Montreal, Quebec

Drake Hotel Properties, Ontario

Fairmont Mountain Resorts, Alberta

Scaramouche Restaurant, Toronto, Ontario

Quick Facts

Travel and tourism is an important economic driver. The tourism industry is a $90-billion-dollar sector, with approximately 1.6 million Canadian jobs dependent on economic activity generated by travel and tourism.

sector, with approximately 1.6 million Canadian jobs dependent on economic activity generated by travel and tourism. Travel and tourism is a dynamic, sustainable and vastly diverse industry, comprised of innovative businesses in every region of the country including transportation, accommodations, food and beverage and attractions. It employs over 1.7 million Canadians, with 1 in 11 Canadian jobs directly involved with travelers.

2018 Canadian Treasures honourees:

Mission Hill Family Estate, Kelowna, British Columbia

Fogo Island Inn, Fogo Island, Newfoundland

Sooke Harbour House, Sooke, British Columbia

Beau's All Natural Brewing Company, Vankleek Hill, Ontario

2017 Canadian Treasures honorees included:

Norman Hardie Winery, Prince Edward County, Ontario

Food Day Canada

Devour! The Food Film Fest, Wolfville, Nova Scotia

"Being dubbed a "Canadian Treasure" is so very cool. It honours the years of really hard work that's gone into raising the local-food flag wherever I go," says Anita Stewart, founder of Food Day Canada. "Canada is food and the world is richer for it!"

About The Centre for Hospitality and Culinary Arts at George Brown College

CHCA provides world-class education to over 3,000 full-time and 9,000 continuing education students every year. Programs are developed in consultation with industry experts and taught by a distinguished group of experienced faculty. Most importantly, CHCA underpins classroom study with experiential learning through study tours, field placements, training at The Chefs' House restaurant, and in state of the art labs. www.georgebrown.ca/hca

