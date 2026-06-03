OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - This summer, visitors to Rideau Hall can immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the gardens and groves, explore history and culture through guided tours of the residence, and experience stunning Canadian artworks both indoors and out. All activities and special events are free of charge and provide educational fun for all ages.

Ongoing programming

Free guided tours of Rideau Hall

Daily

Rideau Hall has been the official residence of every governor general of Canada since 1867 and their workplace since 1940. It is a national historic site with nearly two centuries of history and has become an important gathering place and site of official activities. Let our guides bring Rideau Hall's history to life for you with a guided tour!

Tour the grounds and the Visitor Centre

The grounds of Rideau Hall are open from 8 a.m. until one hour before sunset, year-round. The Visitor Centre is open from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., from now until September 1.

Visitors can stroll through the grounds of Rideau Hall at their leisure and explore the accessible paths through the groves and parkland of this urban estate.

Visitors can begin their exploration at the Visitor Centre to learn more about the role and responsibilities of the governor general, and the history of Rideau Hall. The Visitor Centre also features picnic tables, a play structure and public washrooms.

Heart garden at Rideau Hall

Daily, as of June 21, on the Rideau Hall grounds near the Visitor Centre

The heart garden of Rideau Hall honours and remembers the First Nations, Inuit and Métis children who died in the Canadian residential school system and those who survived. The plants featured in the garden were carefully chosen for their deep connection to the land and Indigenous peoples; interpretive plaques explore this connection.

As a commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action, visitors can participate in an interactive art activity by making their own paper hearts to add to the garden. The activity will be available from June 21 (National Indigenous Peoples Day) to September 30 (National Day for Truth and Reconciliation).

Special events

Doors Open at Rideau Hall

June 6 and 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in partnership with Doors Open Ottawa.

Other weekends during the summer: June 27 and 28, August 1 to 3, and September 5 to 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In celebration of Ottawa's bicentennial, and as part of Doors Open Ottawa, visitors are invited to explore the historic residence that dates to the early days of Bytown. As a special treat, the private gardens and Palm House will be open to visitors on Sunday, June 7!

During certain other weekends this summer, visitors can explore the State rooms of Rideau Hall at their own pace and visit the private gardens and Palm House, which are not open to the public during regular tours. Guides will be on hand to answer questions about the history of the residence and the role of Canada's governor general.

Annual Inspection of the Ceremonial Guard

June 26, at 10 a.m., on the Rideau Hall forecourt (weather dependent)

This annual tradition highlights polish, precision and pageantry as the Governor General, in her role as commander-in-chief of Canada, conducts the annual Inspection of the Ceremonial Guard. The event will include a military parade, an inspection of the guard and the band, and the "Viceregal Salute" to Her Excellency.

Storytime at Rideau Hall

June 26, 10:30 a.m.

June 27 and August 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Join us as guest readers bring favourite Canadian stories to life! This family-friendly event, held in the Tent Room on June 27 and August 1, will include hands-on literacy activities. Storytime is hosted in collaboration with United for Literacy, Canada's oldest not-for-profit literacy organization.

A special reading event with the Governor General will be held on June 26, at 10:30 a.m., on the grounds of Rideau Hall. This event will be held in partnership with both United for Literacy and the Ottawa International Writers Festival.

Crescendo Concert Series: Live outside at Rideau Hall

July 5, 2 p.m.

Capping our Crescendo Concert Series, Rideau Hall will present an outdoor concert with the Central Band of the Canadian Armed Forces. The Crescendo Concert Series honours Rideau Hall's historic ties with the Central Band, reflecting more than 60 years of musical collaboration. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on the forecourt outside Rideau Hall.

Ottawa Chamberfest at Rideau Hall

August 1, 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

As part of a cherished annual tradition, Ottawa Chamberfest returns to Rideau Hall for some relaxing afternoon performances, which will be held in the shade of the Royal Grove. Bring your own blanket or chairs and enjoy an interlude of live music.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

September 26 and 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. September 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On September 26 and 27, in the lead-up to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Rideau Hall will hold a special Doors Open weekend that will include reconciliation-oriented interactive activities.

On September 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., a Sacred Fire ceremony will be held for the community on the Rideau Hall grounds, led by a local fire keeper. Guided tours of the residence that day will be specifically focused on reconciliation.

More information on events at Rideau Hall

Plan your visit

Visitors wanting more information about Rideau Hall's activities and guided tours can call 613-991-4422 or 1-866-842-4422 (toll-free), write to [email protected], or visit our website at www.gg.ca/RideauHall.

It is recommended that visitors with mobility restrictions contact us in advance to determine the best way to access the grounds and the residence.

Rideau Hall is a working residence. Scheduling for all activities is subject to change without notice due to official events.

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SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]