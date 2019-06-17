Canadian Guidelines for Sexual Health Education (2019) Released

This is the fourth edition of the Canadian Guidelines for Sexual Health Education . The Guidelines were first published in 1994 and most recently in 2008. The purpose of the Guidelines is to offer educators, program planners, and policy makers a clear understanding of the core principles, goals, key components, and settings for the delivery of comprehensive sexual health education in Canada.

There are a number of reasons why new Guidelines for sexual health education in Canada are necessary. There is a growing awareness that sexual health education programming for youth and people of all ages must address: the need to provide relevant and effective sexual health education tailored to the learning needs of LGBTQI2S+ people; consent related to sexual activity and the prevention of sexual and gender-based violence; and the widespread use of technology to communicate and learn about sexuality.

The new Guidelines consist of the following seven sections:

The Importance of Comprehensive Sexual Health Education

Core Principles of Comprehensive Sexual Health Education

The Determinants of Sexual Health and Well-Being

Goals and Key Components

Planning, Delivery, and Evaluation

Educators and Settings

Benchmarks for Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Prevention and Linking to STI Testing Services in Schools

About The Sex Information & Education Council of Canada

The Sex Information and Education Council of Canada (SIECCAN) is a not-for-profit charitable organization established in 1964 that works with health professionals, educators, community organizations, governments, and corporate partners to promote sexual and reproductive health, SIECCAN's work is overseen by a ten-member Board of Directors.

