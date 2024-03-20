OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Geographic is now the country's number one paid magazine, with a monthly readership of 4.3M people online and in print according to Vividata, a not for profit organization that provides marketing research on print and online readership in Canada.

Now ranking #1 in the 18-35 age category, Canadian Geographic is drawing younger Canadians and newcomers to the country in unprecedented numbers.

Published continuously since 1930, Canadian Geographic is now in its 94th year of operation, and is the media arm of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society, the country's oldest and most important educational charity.

With a network of nearly 28,000 teachers in every province and territory, reaching 750,000 students, Canadian Geographic Education has inspired generations through its mission to make Canada better known to Canadians and the world.

"We are thrilled and humbled to be recognized as the number one paid magazine in Canada," said John Geiger, CEO of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our talented team of writers, photographers, editors, and contributors who work tirelessly to bring the beauty and diversity of Canada to life within the pages of our magazine and in rich digital storytelling on our website and social media channels."

While many publications are struggling, Canadian Geographic's audience continues to expand, growing by more than 100,000 online and print readers over the past year.

"Canadian owned media are struggling, and Canadian Geographic is not immune to the challenges the magazine industry faces today because of declining advertising revenue. As a charitable media and educational organization, we are doing everything we can to sustain the magazine both in print and online, because we believe in high quality Canadian journalism, something we have delivered to a mass audience for nearly 100 years," said Geiger.

Renowned for its captivating narratives, stunning photography, and unwavering dedication to showcasing the diverse landscapes, wildlife, and cultures of Canada, the magazine has garnered immense acclaim and loyalty from readers across the nation.

Canadian Geographic magazine has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs and interests of its readership, embracing digital platforms, interactive features, and multimedia storytelling while staying true to its core mission of "making Canada better known to Canadians and to the world."

"Our mission is as relevant today as it was when we were established in 1929. Canadians are fascinated by our beautiful country and desire to explore and learn more about its rich tapestry of landscapes, wildlife, and people," said Alexandra Pope, Editor in Chief of Canadian Geographic. "As we look to the future, we remain committed to inspiring curiosity, fostering understanding, and promoting conservation through the power of storytelling."

With this milestone achievement, Canadian Geographic magazine reaffirms its position as a leading voice in Canadian media and a trusted source of inspiration, education, and exploration for readers of all ages.

For more information about Canadian Geographic magazine and to subscribe, visit www.canadiangeographic.ca.

